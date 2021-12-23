“Canelo” Álvarez donates toys for low-income children

“Canelo” Álvarez donated 5 thousand 500 toys to low-income children.

Saul “Canelo” Álvarez made a donation of 5 thousand 500 toys to the DIF Capullos de Nuevo León, a place where he arrived with a giant trailer that he had been driving.

The boxer reached the Cantera Palace, where he was received by the Governor from Nuevo Leon, Samuel Garcia and his wife Mariana Rodríguez, holder of the AMAR Office at New Lion.

The athlete shared some moments of this installment on his Instagram account where he showed how the children were happy to see him.

For its part, Samuel Garcia He thanked the Mexican native of Jalisco for the donation of the toys, who presented himself with a huge smile.

“I have nothing left but, on behalf of Nuevo León, to wish you a merry Christmas and may the success continue”, Samuel García expressed.

Canelo Álvarez said he was very happy for having contributed and commented that “He always puts himself in the shoes of others.”

“I do what I can for people in need, I always put myself in their shoes and I know how complicated it is because I was also there at some point in my life”, said the boxer.

The tribute made to “Canelo” Álvarez

On Thursday night the Christmas dinner of a financial group was held, where they took the opportunity to pay tribute to “Canelo” Álvarez.

In the event was presented Lucero and Mijares, where they sang some of their biggest hits. Even the singer surprised the Mexican and gave her a rose on stage.

In addition, on his Instagram account, he thanked him for having been in his tribute.

So far the publication has more than half a million “likes” and lots of comments saying they both looked spectacular.

Other guests were André-Pierre Gignac, Tigers player and Sofia Aragon, who is a beauty queen.