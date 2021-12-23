Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and other couples who ended this 2021

The year is ending, but many couples have already gone ahead and decided to go their separate ways. From Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, to Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, here we take a journey through the most notorious breakups of 2021.

How is your list of goals going? Have you already finished your toxic relationship that did not want to marathon movies and series with you? Some celebrities took that step amid controversy, surprise from their followers and, of course, media coverage that placed them wherever we look.. As it happened with Camila Cabello Y Shawn mendes O well, Ben affleck Y Ana de Armas. It was a long year, so we decided to collect which were the most notorious breakouts of 2021 so that you can remember them from the comfort of your home or office. You only have to worry about being comfortable and letting yourself be carried away by this slideshow. Now take a look!

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid

The most recent breakup and, perhaps one of the most talked about in the remainder of the year, is that of the singer Dua Lipa and the model Anwar hadid. After a two-year relationship, they ended this facet of their lives, The Sun reported. A source close to the British newspaper mentioned that the ex-partner “They raised the idea of ​​putting a stop to their romance last month, as traveling so much and being apart was finding it difficult. Their relationship was going through a crisis and seemed to be in shambles.”



Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Not all breakups are fleeting, this proved Jennifer Lopez Y Alex Rodriguez, former New York Yankees shortstop, who were together for four years, but it was in April that they made their separation official on the Today show: “We have realized that we are better as friends and we hope to continue being that.”

Eiza González and Paul Rabil

The Mexican actress, Eiza Gonzalez, started dating Paul rabil, a professional Lacrosse player, in May of this year. And after seven months of relationship, they ended in this same month of December. A source close to the ex-partner shared with Just Jared the following: “Their work schedules just weren’t aligned and it put a strain on their relationship. They will still be friends, though!”

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

Almost a year after maintaining a relationship that appeared on the covers of the world, Ben affleck Y Ana de Armas They decided to cut their losses. A specific reason was never confirmed, although some people close to the ex-partner mentioned that they were in “different places” regarding their lives and goals, according to a Page Six report.

Luke Evans and Rafael Olarra

Apparently the barrier of the year is difficult to overcome, especially when you work in Hollywood. This happened to Luke evans, who had a relationship with the former soccer player Rafael Olarra. In an interview with UK Times, the protagonist of Nine Perfect Strangers he simply said “it is what it is” regarding their separation.

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark

Tayshia adams Y Zac clark met while filming season 16 of The Bachelorette, but their infatuation lasted barely a year, the media pressure extinguished the calls. “They both felt the pressure to navigate a public relationship, but in different ways. It really started to wear down each of them as individuals.”a source revealed to Page Six.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

After two years of dating, Camila Cabello Y Shawn mendes They decided it was time to move on with their lives, separately. This was confirmed through a statement. “Hello guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as human beings is stronger than ever.. We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be best friends. We greatly appreciate your support from the beginning and into the future, “they both signed.

Jaime King and Sennett Devermont

Jaime king, who you can remember in Ocean’s 8: Scammers and recently on the Netflix series, Black summer, shared in August her first photograph next to her then boyfriend, the activist, Sennett Devermont. But in October it became known that there were no more us due to the tight working hours of the actress.

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi

One of the most mediatic couples and that ended in 2021 was Kaia gerber Y Jacob Elordi. Although the exact reason why they separated was not disclosed, someone close confirmed to Page Six that at least they ended up in a way “friendly”.

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline

Chase stokes Y Madelyn cline, stars of the Netflix original series, Outer Banks, they started dating in April of last year, however, the relationship was wearing thin and in October 2021 it came to light that they would no longer be a young couple. The reason for his decision was never fully revealed.