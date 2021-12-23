Camila Cabello Pays Tribute to Her Mexican Roots at the White House Holiday Celebration | Music

Christmas comes to White House with the performances of different artists, such as Andrea Bocelli, Jonas Brothers, Norah Jones, Billy Porter Y Camila Cabello. However, the protagonist of the night has been the interpreter of Don’t go yet, who has been presented with a elegant and powerful look in passion red color to represent the love of Christmas: a set of blouse with shoulder pads, straight trousers and leather gloves of the same color.

Camila, all radiant, performed a cover of I’ll Be Home For Christmas from Michael buble during the celebration of In Performance at The White House: Spirit of the Season, broadcast this Tuesday, December 21, by PBS. Although he did it in a more special way: he paid tribute to his Mexican roots by singing the song.

The singer has selected a group of mariachis for the interpretation of the Christmas carol. A nice way to express your pride in your Latino origins, either by his father (Mexican) and by his mother (Cuban). In this way, the American has wanted to pay tribute to the Latino population, both those that reside in the United States and those that do not.

“Queen of the White House”

“An incredible honor to sing again at the White House. Wishing you a wonderful holiday with your loved ones,” Cabello excitedly expressed on her Twitter profile. For that reason the reaction of the fans has not surprised. All of them have praised the 24-year-old on social media, naming her as the “queen of the white house“.

And it is that Camila is a constant guest in the official house of the president of the United States. The first appearance he made at the official Washington residence It was when I was part of the musical group Fifth Harmony to sing All I Want For Christmas during the mandate of Barack Obama in 2016. Also, he sang happy birthday to the former first lady, Michelle Obama, during the health campaign Let’s Move!.

For this reason, the White House is fond of him and we are sure that we will hear more from him in the future. For now, we let her continue working on her new project, Family, a new album where the artist explores her Latin roots. We still have no confirmed date, so we will pay close attention to the news that may come out in this regard.