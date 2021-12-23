Britney Spears revolutionizes the networks with her publication of the iconic screw

If you put the word Panama in Google, the search engine will return articles related to the country, Tourist places and images of what the city looks like, which is characterized by its enormous skyscraper.

Panama City has five of the 10 tallest skyscrapers in Latin America, the Central American country has about 50 buildings exceed 100 meters in height and more than 20 the 200 meters.

JW Marriott Panama (position three of the ranking), Torre Vitri (4), Bicsa Financial Center (8), The Point (9), Arts Tower (10), are the five buildings that are among the ten tallest skyscrapers in Latin America.

However, if the list is expanded to the 20 tallest, four more buildings enter the list: Ocean Two, Pearl Tower, Rivage Tower and F&F Tower.

The latter, F&F Tower, is located in the financial sector of the city ​​of Panama, Calle 50 and was previously known as Revolution Tower, but is commonly known as the screw.

This building has been the subject of conversation from a publication made Britney Spears On his Instagram account, he shared a photo where the striking building is seen.

Spears posted the photo without any context and credited the Los Angeles-based Venezuelan photographer, Kei Moreno; who captured the screw and other buildings through what appears to be an ornamental, although it gives the impression that it is a reflection in a mirror.

Moreno thanked Spears for publication, and Panamanians, for their part, did not miss the opportunity to comment on the pop star’s post.

“Panama. When are you coming to give a concert? “,” Are you here sister? Call me now, see you… ”,“ Make up your mind and come to Panama, here we love you ”,“ That looks like Panama ”, are some of the comments.

Spers’ publication accumulates more than 100,000 likes and more than 2 thousand comments.

