Britney Spears’ fairy tales and music come together in a fun musical

What happens when the princesses of the best-known fairy tales of all time meet the music of Britney Spears? A dynamic musical is put together that analyzes with humor the messages conveyed by stories such as those of Snow White or Sleeping Beauty.

“Once Upon a One More Time” is currently playing at Shakespeare Theater Company’s Sidney Harman Hall in Washington, DC. Until January 9, 2022, you will be able to see this musical before it makes its Broadway debut.

Although the first thing that comes to mind when we talk about Rapunzel or Cinderella, are the stories and cartoons, this show offers both adults and children a lot of material to reflect on. In the play, we see these princesses repeating over and over again their routines described in each of their stories, to the letter as required by the book that governs what they will do, say, who they will fall in love with and how they will think. This until one day Cinderella wonders if there is something more than what she experiences each day.

This philosophical question triggers a series of events in which, through songs by Britney Spears adapted to the play, the princesses discover that they have the power to change their destinies and that they should not let anyone tell them who they have to be. .

Hits like “Oops! … I Did It Again”, “Lucky”, “Stronger” and “Toxic” are adapted to the plot to help the princesses on the journey to find their true identities.

Of course, this revolution in the land of “once upon a time” is forged thanks to the help of a rebellious fairy godmother who presents the book “The Feminine Mystique”, written by Betty Friedan, a text that is widely recognized as the engine of the second wave of feminism in the United States.

The play will inspire everyone, especially girls as the message is directed directly at them: Don’t let others take away your voice or try to write your stories for them.

“Once Upon a One More Time” will provide fun times and lots of conversation starters at the family table this holiday season. On the other hand, we are not responsible if as soon as the work is finished you go to Spotify to loop Britney’s hits, it seems that this is a common side effect that comes with watching this musical.

Once Upon a One More Time

THROUGH JANUARY 9, 2022

Sidney Harman Hall

Inspired by the music of Britney Spears

Written by Jon Hartmere

Creative team: Keone and Mari Madrid

Duration: 2h 20m. Includes a 20 minute intermission