Britney Spears announces she’s preparing a new song

Britney Spears, who in recent months gave what to talk about for the battle against his father for his tutelage, of which he was the winner, He excited his fans this Wednesday for a post on Instagram.

It turns out that the pop diva He shared a video singing on his account and in the description he wrote something highly anticipated by his followers: his return to music with a new song.

In the post, Britney shared: “I’m not auditioning, I’m reminding myself and the world of who I am. Yes, I’ll be my own cheerleader. Why ? To remind my elegant white family that I have not forgotten what they did to me and will never forget it! “

Although what caused the emotion of his fans was the following statement: “Nnew song in process… You will soon know what I mean!“

They react in networks

Thousands of Internet users spoke out on networks, especially Twitter, for Britney’s message on her Instagram. Here are the most outstanding publications:

Britney Spears said she’s working on new music. The return of the pop princess is coming ???? ❤️ ???? pic.twitter.com/UpDdbOUies – Laura Geek⚯͛ SPOILERS SPIDERMAN, I HAD FAITH ???????? ️‍ ???? ⚡ (@ laura_geek28) December 22, 2021

so britney is going to put out a new song ??????????? britney is ready to say whatever she wants, our pop princess is back✨ pic.twitter.com/UKmYQ4rJXu – hoe hoe cute ???? (@ cut3cito) December 22, 2021

