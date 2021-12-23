Box office tally: flops of the year

Every December, in Cinema PREMIERE We list the blockbuster movie flops of the year now in 2021, those movies that cost a fortune and didn’t even get their production costs back.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Gemini Project. Playmobil: The Movie. Han Solo: A Star Wars Story. A travel in the time. King Arthur: The Legend of the Sword. Monster Trucks. The Mummy (Tom Cruise’s). The space between us. Gods of Egypt. Max Steel.

All of these movies have been on our flop list for the past five years. From 2020 we only consider Doctor Dolittle Y The wild call For two reasons: they debuted before the pandemic and we believe that our world no longer needed bad news.

It is not that 2021 already presents a full recovery in the film industry, but that is where we are going. For this reason, we can already talk about films that did not meet their economic expectations and -in several cases- will result in losses for producers and distributors. They appear in chronological order, taking into account their release date.

It raised $ 26.9 million globally; it cost $ 100 million, without advertising

Millionaire idea: let’s reunite Tom Holland (Spider-man) and Daisy Ridley (Star wars), stars of the highest grossing sagas of the last decade, in a production of $ 100 million. A dash? That is the least!

Indeed, Lionsgate spent a fortune on this project that delayed its premiere time and again, then came COVID-19 and finally its debut, at a difficult time in the pandemic (February). In the end, it became one of the great financial failures in history, with $ 112 million in losses **

It raised $ 43.5 million globally; it cost $ 55 million, without advertising

It seemed that 2021 would be the year of musicals, and this would serve as the spearhead, in summer. What could go wrong? Lin Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) and Jon M. Chu (Madly millionaires) were involved, and both the public and critics loved him… but few moviegoers went to see him. Apparently it was a “niche” product that couldn’t get beyond musical lovers and a fraction of the Latino community.

It raised $ 146.7 million globally; It cost $ 82 million, without advertising

It was the sequel that, in a pandemic, registered the greatest decrease in relation to its predecessor. The 2017 animation totaled $ 527.9 million global (in Mexico, $ 440.1 million, 47th historic place). Its 2021 sequel made $ 146.7 million globally (that is, 70% less) and $ 70.3 million in Mexico (86% less). The problem? It cost $ 82 million.

It raised $ 34.6 million globally; It cost between $ 90 and $ 110 million, without advertising

The two previous films of G.I. Joe They weren’t masterpieces, but at least they were generic about the toy line. But someone thought that it would be a good idea to make a kind of spin-off of a not very popular character and release it in a pandemic. The result? $ 34.6 million global.

It raised $ 15.4 million globally; It cost between $ 50 and $ 68 million, without advertising

This ‘curious’ (that is to say) neo-noir science fiction thriller debuted at the end of the summer after releasing its date to Mortal Kombat In U.S.A. The truth is that its box office stars (Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson) were of little use, as the film only added $ 15.4 million globally. It doesn’t sound good at all to say that on its opening weekend in the US, Paw patrol He beat him handily.

It raised $ 167.1 million globally; it cost $ 175 million, without advertising

At the time, Suicide Squad 2016 had poor critical reviews, a good favorable response from the public, and the 7th best global superhero debut ever, at $ 266 million, for a final box office of $ 746 million.

Someone (at WB) thought that it would be a good idea to ‘reset’ the franchise, with the same name. And well: the critics loved her but the public … simply did not come. Globally, it barely added $ 167.1 million, that is, $ 8 million less than its production costs.

It raised $ 57.5 million globally.

The fluff (and postponed) animation of 20th Century Fox ended up being reluctantly and almost clandestinely stencilled by Disney. Their numbers were catastrophic, despite their good reviews (94% in RT): $ 34.6 million in the US and $ 57.5 million globally. At least this December he got a little revenge: he is number 1 on Disney +.

My Country, My Parents (Wo He Wo De Fu Be)

It raised $ 231.8 million in China (the only market where it was released)

Third installment of a trilogy with nationalist overtones, made up of short stories linked by themes that exalt the values ​​promoted by the government. Unlike the first two, which exceeded $ 400 million, this one “only” made $ 231.8 million, even though it was released on a lucrative date.

It raised $ 17.2 million globally; it cost $ 26 million, without advertising

Second great musical bet of the year, directed by Stephen Chbosky (The advantages of being invisible) and starring Ben Pratt, who had already won the Tony for the same role … and apparently, here the problems began, because although hundreds of times We have seen thirty-one as high school students, this time it did look… weird. In the end, the critics sank him and he raised the 4th part of Cats.

It raised $ 12.7 million globally; it cost $ 50 million, without advertising

It is, in a nutshell, the prequel to The Sopranos, one of the first TV series that set a very high standard and helped the series stop being seen as second division. But the film went unnoticed. It added up to $ 12.7 million globally and some countries (such as Mexico) came directly to streaming. Many did not even know of its existence.

It raised $ 30.0 million globally; it cost $ 100 million, without advertising

Ridley Scott became a chambeador, since he premiered this project, located in 1386, and The Gucci house, soap opera that is a unicorn among adult dramas, as it had a good performance at the box office. By contrast, The last duel is one of the biggest flops of the last decade, despite its director and cast (Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck)

He has raised $ 23.0 million globally *; It cost $ 43 million, without advertising

Edgar Wright (Baby driver) directed. Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy starred in the story. What could go wrong with this psychological horror thriller? Apparently nothing. What went wrong? Everything. It barely totaled $ 22.9 million and the critics and the public did not hate it, but they did something worse: they treated it with indifference.

It has been refunded $ 27 million global dollars *; it cost $ 50 million, without advertising

Every year, several films win critical awards … but they have a small box office. This year, that’s the situation of Spencer, C’mon C’mon Y Licorice Pizza. The most striking case is the film with Will Smith, usually a huge box-office star (except for horrors such as Gemini Project or After Earth) and that just did not raise the event here, despite its inspiring plot (it is the story of Venus and Serena Williams).

It has been refunded $ 20 million global dollars *; it cost $ 100 million, without advertising

The ‘Steven’s Version’ arrived sheltered by excellent critics and cartels of prizes and nominations, especially for Ariana DeBose. What was the problem? Its release date? The Ansel Eglot theme? Your ultra-specific Latino niche (Puerto Ricans)? Your campaign? Actually, it will take some time to figure it out. At least Steven Spielberg’s first musical will win several major awards.

It adds $ 2.8 million in the US * in its 1st weekend; it cost $ 60 million

Surprise: the last adult drama to flop in 2021 was the one directed by Guillermo del Toro. As well as Nikte sank in front of Avatar or Scott pilgrim vs. toy Story 3, this drama barely grossed $ 2.8 million in its US debut, compared to Spider-Man: No Way Home and its $ 260.1 million. We will see if it recovers in international markets.

Corollary: disappointments, not failures

In addition to A boss in diapers 2, other unnecessary sequels this year were:

Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City. This (sort of) reboot totaled $ 32 million globally, far from the + $ 100 million made by any of the above.

This (sort of) reboot totaled $ 32 million globally, far from the + $ 100 million made by any of the above. Spirit: Indomitable. Another reboot, but not of the movie, but of the TV series Spirit: Riding in Freedom. It only totaled $ 42.3 million globally.

Another reboot, but not of the movie, but of the TV series Spirit: Riding in Freedom. It only totaled $ 42.3 million globally. Spiral: The fear game continues. Another reboot, but this one bet on blockbuster actors (Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella). He made $ 39.5 million.

Corollary 2: bad year for adult audience cinema

Not only The last duel it flopped awful. Either because they had a simultaneous premiere on streeaming or because of the indifference of the public, other bonsai figures are:

Cry Male. He barely made $ 14.6 million, a far cry from Sniper ($ 547.3 million), Sully ($ 238.5), The Mule ($ 173.4) and even Richard Jewell ($ 43.1).

He barely made $ 14.6 million, a far cry from ($ 547.3 million), ($ 238.5), ($ 173.4) and even ($ 43.1). Stillwater . It was a project by an Oscar-winning director (Tom McCarthy, Spotlight ) and a box office star (Matt Damon). It barely raised $ 17.1 million globally.

It was a project by an Oscar-winning director (Tom McCarthy, ) and a box office star (Matt Damon). It barely raised $ 17.1 million globally. Respect. Everything indicated that Jennifer Hudson would get into the race for the Oscar … but no. The movie left the conversation and barely generated $ 31.7 million globally.