Black Adam officially kicks off filming with a Dwayne Johnson more muscular than ever

After anticipating the news a few days before, finally Dwayne johnson has announced the start of filming Black adam, the new movie by Warner Bros. Y DC which aims to “change the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe” and which has its premiere finally set for the July 29, 2022 after several production delays due to the global coronavirus crisis.

Theatrical release on July 29, 2022

On the clapperboard itself you can see the name of the director, Jaume Collet-Serra (born in Sant Iscle de Vallalta, a small town in the province of Barcelona, ​​although at age 18 he moved to Los Angeles to study filmmaking) together with the director of photography nominated for an Oscar for the film Joker Lawrence Sher. Along with the photograph, he has shared the following text:

“History in progress, extremely excited and what a humble moment to share with you. The first day of filming of our Black Adam officially kicks off. Our Director and teacher, Jaume Collet-Serra. Our Oscar nominee (Joker), Director of Photography, Lawrence Sher. We have an all-star production team – incredibly talented, motivated, committed and focused to raise the bar and deliver something special to the world. It is an honor “, writes the actor in his official account of Instagram.

In addition, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson himself has shared in recent days numerous photographs of his training for Black Adam, demonstrating a spectacular state of form and a level of musculature that will surely fill Black Adam’s suit like no one else. Let us remember that the spectacular distribution The film includes such eye-catching names as Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, Pierce Brosnan, Marwan Kenzari, Sarah Shahi, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui.

Black adam will be released in theaters next July 29, 2022.

Source | Instagram