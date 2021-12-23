Billie Eilish + The Weeknd + Lorde + Thom Yorke and more

Today’s musical selection is generous: we come with an acoustic song by Billie eilish, an incredible video of The Weeknd and a premiere of Lorde from the shore of the beach. What’s more, Thom yorke gives us a live song, Grimes drop your theme clip Player of Games, and we will see the audiovisual of the most recent single by Alicia Keys. Let’s get started!

1. Billie Eilish, Billie bossa nova

This week, Billie eilish presented an acoustic performance of his song Billie Bossa Nova. In the clip, the superstar (now with dark hair) is joined by his older brother and producer. FINNINGS, as you go through the bossa nova flavored cut. The theme is one of the highlights of Eilish’s second album, Happier Than Ever, which also contains singles like My future Y Male Fantasy.

2. The Weeknd, Echos of Silence

In keeping with the 10th anniversary reissue of the mixtape series Trilogy from 2011 (House Of Balloons, Echoes Of Silence Y Thursday) which was published earlier this year, The Weeknd posted a video for the song that gives title to Echoes Of Silence. It looks like a post-apocalyptic story of Romeo and Juliet featuring robots yearning to connect in a crumbling world around them, with a visual aesthetic reminiscent of the classic Metropolis from Fritz Lang, all under the direction of the iconic Hajime Sorayama.

3. Lorde, Leader of a New Regime

Lorde shared the music video of Leader of a New Regime, a song from his third album, Solar Power, recently published. A plea for salvation from climate change hidden within an ironic acoustic interlude, Leader of a New Regime it’s a brief moment in Solar power, but his message is even more poignant now than when we originally heard the song. Lorde co-directed the clip with Joel Kefali, placing the visuals near the coast.

4. Thom Yorke, Free In The Knowledge

Last October, Thom yorke He returned to the stage for his first live performance since the start of COVID-19. It was for an event called Letters Live at the Royal Albert Hall in London. In a recently shared video of the event, Yorke performed Free in the Knowledge, uA song written in collaboration with his new band The Smile beside Jonny greenwood and the battery of Sons of Kemet, Tom Skinner.

5. Grimes, Player of Games

Grimes faces a nefarious Dark King in the new music video for his recent single, Player of Games. The clip was directed by Anton Tammi and is based on a story written by Grimes, who was also the creative director of the clip. The sci-fi epic focuses on Grimes and the so-called Dark King (played by Andrei Pishchalnikov), who seem to have had some connection in the past, but are now locked in constant battles, be it chess matches, lightsaber fights or a sword duel.

6. Alicia Keys + Khalid + Lucky Daye, Come for me

Earlier this month, the prolific singer Alicia Keys dropped a 26-song record called Keys, which included a collaboration of Khalid, the sensual theme Come for me with a verse of Lucky daye. After showing a bit of behind the scenes of making his album with a short film, Keys now shares a cozy and intimate video for his collaboration with Khalid and Daye, offering fans an inside look at the creation of the song. Although the three musicians spent a lot of time studying, which can be seen in the video, they also made sure to make time for fun.

7. bbno $, brainless

Released last October, eat ya veggies is the sixth studio album by bbno $ and the first project since the release of his EP my oh my at the beginning of this year. The 12-track album is a journey into nostalgia that combines genres and features the participation of Rebecca Black, Night Lovell Y Rich Brian, in addition to the production of frequent collaborators such as Y2K and others. Today, bbno $ another video of the project is brought, this time for the topic brainless.

8. Paris Texas, jesus christ had dreads

Following the release of their two EPs this year, BOY ANONYMOUS Y Red Hand Akimbo, We thought that the Los Angeles duo made up of Louie pastel Y Felix they were going to take a break until next year before bringing us new music, but it turns out they recently dropped a song called jesus christ had dreads, which they first shared via Soundcloud.

9. Ana Tijoux, Son of Rebellion

Son of Rebellion is the name of the most recent single by the Chilean Ana Tijoux next to the spanish rapper Valtonyc, the Chilean singer Masquemusica, and the South American DJ producer, Cidtronyck. The Chilean MC dedicates this single to the whole world as a cry of optimism with a good dose of hip hop: “Brotherhood to build perspective without ever losing that rebellion as a result of the search for justice. (…) A song (…) for life and for the children of our children, to clothe ourselves with the beautiful rebellion that is nothing more than the consequence of the thirst for conscience ”. The clip was in charge of Katherina Harder.

10. Nach + Kany García, IN MEMORIAM

The spanish rapper Nach recently premiered a touching track, called In Memoriam beside Kany garcia, which he himself defines as one of “the most emotional” he has done in his entire life. “To say that I am excited is little,” he expressed in his social networks, since it is a tribute to all those who are no longer here, to the deceased who will be remembered forever by their family and friends. “Dedicated to my father, to our friends and acquaintances who have left, and also dedicated to all those who have lost someone close,” he says. Nach on the subject.

