Billie Eilish talked about her debut on “Saturday Night Live”

Billie Eilish was the most recent in charge of hosting “Saturday Night Live”, the most famous program on American television, which, as its name implies, takes place every Saturday night, and each episode has an entertainer and musical guest. different.

And although during 2019 Billie had already participated in the program as the musical guest, the experience of animating the show is completely different, and of course it can make anyone who must face this challenge nervous.

Which was exactly what happened to the 20-year-old multi-Grammy winner, who confessed that she cried every day of the week before the show.

«Prepare to SNL It was fucking crazy, buddy. It was literally alien. I cried every day that week. No jokes, “revealed the singer to the radio host Howard Stern while visiting your show on SiriusXM.

“I LOVED TO ACT WHEN I WAS A CHILD, BUT IT’S NOT MY WORLD”

In addition to the above, Billie also had words to refer to how it was to act surrounded by people so talented for this art.

“I used to love acting when I was a kid, but that’s not my world, so I don’t know what the hell I did. I feel like I’m terrible, I suck, the craziest part of the week was Wednesday, the table, where everyone reads a lot of scripts at a table. “

“I was scared. It’s ‘SNL’. They are these incredible and talented actors who surround a table where in some way I am the main dish of this program for which I do not feel qualified, “he said.

And if you think that the nerves only affected you, the great artists like Eilish too, and to unthinkable levels.

“I threw up from this. I had a whole body reaction to being craving ‘SNL’ all week. I vomited on the plane that was coming here, it was horrible.