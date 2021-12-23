Beyonce, Jay-Z, Nillie Elish and Ariana Grande in the race for the Oscars as shortlisted

Beyonce, Jay-Z and Ariane grande competing for the Oscar for best original song, but the French shock festival “Titane“It did not enter the shortlist for best foreign film, as the Academy released its annual shortlists Tuesday. of formal nominations.

The ballad of the pop superstar Beyonce, “Be Alive“, written for the biopic of tennis “King Richard”, about the father of Serena Y Venus williams (interpreted by Will Smith), was on a list of 15 songs, down to five finals before the Oscars in March.

She will compete against her husband Jay Z, who produced the western of Netflix “The Harder They Fall” and partnered with Kid cudi for the track from the movie “Guns Go Bang”.

Ariana Grande appears in satire “Don’t look up“, in which her pop star character sings “Just Look Up” to implore the public to take seriously the imminent threat of a comet plummeting towards Earth.

The main theme of Billie eilish of 007 “No Time To Die“also made the list.

Fifteen international feature film Academy Award nominees were announced, out of 92 eligible films. Each country can only send one film.

France It has the most foreign film nominations of any country in Oscar history, but this year it will watch from the sidelines after its selection, the body horror film “Titane“, winner of the Palme d’Or, by Julia Ducournau, failed to pass the cut.

The ultraviolent movie about a serial killer having sex with cars, before fooling a firefighter into thinking he’s her long-lost son, may have proved too controversial for Academy voters.

The shortlist includes favorites like the coming-of-age drama from Paolo Sorrentino “The Hand of God” (Italy) and “Drive My Car” from Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Japan), based on a tale by Haruki Murakami.

Asghar farhadi from Iran, among a select group of authors who have previously won several Oscars for foreign films with “A Separation” Y “The Salesman“, reappears with the moralistic drama “A Hero”.

The little nation of the Himalayas from Bhutan is one step closer to his first Oscar nomination with “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”, a comedic drama about a reluctant young teacher who is sent to work in the most isolated school in the world.

Denmark, which won the Oscar for foreign film last year for “Another Round,” has a strong contender again in the form of “Flee,” which chronicles the dangerous journey of a gay Afghan refugee to Europe.

The animated film was also included in the shortlist for best documentary, which was also released on Tuesday.

“The Rescue”, about the career of 2018 who made headlines to save a Thai soccer team trapped in a cave, and “Summer of Soul “ from Questlove, about the huge but forgotten festival “Black woodstock“which took place in 1969 in Harlem, also made the cut.

Who is competing for the Oscar 2022?

The final list of nominations for the Oscar will be released on February 8th and the prizes will be awarded the 27th of March.