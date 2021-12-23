Ben Affleck’s personality traits that Jennifer Lopez likes

The return of Ben affleck Y Jennifer Lopez It surprised everyone at the same time that it generated a lot of happiness, since they knew how to be the golden couple of the early 2000s of Hollywood. Despite a failed marriage attempt and 17 years in which each one rebuilt their lives, today they are very consolidated and it became known that it is what the singer likes the most about the actor.

2021 began with totally unexpected news: the return of “Bennifer”. They met during the filming of the movie “Gigli” (2003) in which both were protagonists and, quickly, they had a good relationship, but in JLO he was in a relationship so love came a few months later.

The chemistry they had (and still maintain) was so intense that they did not hesitate to commit themselves the same year they began dating and, such was the rage for them, that they became part of popular culture. However, it all ended because Jennifer Lopez would have discovered that Ben Affleck was with another woman, but they never confirmed it.

Bennifer: what Jennifer Lopez likes most about Ben Affleck

The brand new couple is in their prime and even are looking for a home in california to share and have space for all their children: the two twins of JLO with Marc Anthony and the three children that the actor had with Jennifer garner. Today they are much more united than before and the artist revealed that she was reunited with a Ben Affleck much more mature.

“He is a very homely person. What he likes to do the most is being at home, watching movies, asking his chef to cook something. He’s so normal and down to earth, “said Katie Cherry, a young woman who was in a relationship with the actor in 2019 for a short time, adding that the actor loves spending time with his family.

This is one of the things that most likes Jennifer Lopez and one of the reasons why he decided to give it a second chance. To the Diva from the Bronx, the most important thing is your children, Maximilian and Emme, and found the same tune in the protagonist of “Lost” (2014).

In order to strengthen the bond between both families, the couple decided to do Christmas shopping with four of her children in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. In the photos you can see how Ben Affleck was with his mother and both took care of Violet, Seraphina, Max and Emme, while JLO entered the stores to make purchases.