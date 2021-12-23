Ben Affleck’s personality traits that Jennifer Lopez likes

The return of Ben affleck Y Jennifer Lopez It surprised everyone at the same time that it generated a lot of happiness, since they knew how to be the golden couple of the early 2000s of Hollywood. Despite a failed marriage attempt and 17 years in which each one rebuilt their lives, today they are very consolidated and it became known that it is what the singer likes the most about the actor.

2021 began with totally unexpected news: the return of “Bennifer”. They met during the filming of the movie “Gigli” (2003) in which both were protagonists and, quickly, they had a good relationship, but in JLO he was in a relationship so love came a few months later.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker