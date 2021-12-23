Belgium and Canada take the honors of 2021

Belgium tops the FIFA / Coca-Cola World Ranking for the 4th consecutive year

Canada registers the best progression of the year, with 130.32 points

Qatar is among the top 50 by the eve of 2022

The special circumstances motivated by COVID-19 meant that in 2020 only 352 matches of senior teams were played. Since 1987, when there were 323, never had so few been played in a calendar year. In 2021, however, the internationals of the world of soccer retaliated in spades, participating in 1,116 matches, a record.

And although the planning of clashes between countries changed radically from year to year, the leader of the FIFA / Coca-Cola World Ranking remains the same: for the fourth year in a row, Belgium (1st) puts an end to the exercise that has just ended in the lead, although by very little, since Brazil (2nd) is on his heels at 2.1 points. France (3rd) completes the podium in 2021.

Canada (40th), meanwhile, signs the best progression of the year, reaping no less than 130.32 points in the last twelve months. Their journey to the semifinals of the 2021 Gold Cup and the good results achieved in the preliminary competition of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ™ have had a lot to do with it.

Italy (6th,) and Argentina (5th), UEFA EURO and Copa América champions, have also considerably increased their points record this year (+115.77 and +108.51 points compared to December 2020).

The same can be said of U.S (11th, +103.51 points compared to December 2020) e England (4th, +85.52 points compared to December 2020). Equatorial Guinea (114th, +59.78 points compared to December 2020) leads the most spectacular rise in Africa, while Saudi Arabia (51st, +81.71 points compared to December 2020) is the Asian team that has made the most progress in 2021.

And in the month that has just passed, another Asian team has done the same, Indonesia (164th, +11.13 points). Algeria (29th, +3), FIFA Arab Cup champion, achieves the best progression in terms of places, as does Taste (48th, +3), third of that tournament, and Thailand (115th, +3)

The next FIFA / Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on February 10, 2022.