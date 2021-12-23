Before being Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. received help from this other actor to quit drugs

Although he is currently estimated to have a fortune of nearly $ 500 million, there was a time when Robert Downey Jr. He didn’t have any money and it wasn’t because he was poor, it was because he used the dollar he earned to buy drugs. And although now he is known as Hombre de Hierro, no one believed in him except another actor who helped him overcome his problems.

At some point in your life, Robert Downey Jr. He shared that he started in the world of drugs from a very young age: at the age of 6, as his own father, the actor and filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., who gave him to try the marijuana, which would bring severe consequences over time.

As a child, Robert participated in some film productions with the help of his parents, such as “Pound“(1970),”Greaser’s Palace“(1972) and”Moment to Moment“(1975), and critics and his parents considered that he already had acting potential.

Ephemeral participations

However, when he was only 13 years old, he experienced a very difficult time in 1978, as his parents divorced as a result of his father’s drug excesses. Faced with this scenario, the little actor decided to go live with his father and continue his studies in Santa Monica, but perhaps it was not the best idea, because his father started with the consumption of cocaine and he too.

He dropped out of his studies to try his hand at acting. Photo: Special

After leaving school to try new opportunities in the world of acting, during the 1980s he participated in several films, among which were: “Baby it’s you“,”Weird Science“,”Firstborn“,”The Untold History“,”Back To School“,”Less Than Zero” Y “The Pick-up Artist“, the latter represented its first leading role. However, it also had a partition for 16 episodes in”Saturday night Live“, but it was a resounding failure, for which he was fired.

According to an account he shared in a book called “The New Breed: Actors Coming of Age“, Robert Downey Jr. He explained that “when my father and I used drugs together, it was as if he tried to express his love in the only way he knew how.”

But it was between 1989 and 1991 that he participated in films such as “Chances Are“,”Soapdish” Y “Air America”When he met three of his best friends: Dennis Quaid, Sean Penn Y Mel Gibson, the latter would be the one who would believe in him and help him in very difficult moments of his life.

He was in prison at least six times

After he achieved success for a short time with his interpretation of Charles Chaplin in 1992, Robert Downey Jr. was recognized and even received a nomination for Oscar, but this would not be enough to keep him away from drugs, since by 1996 he already had problems of addiction to marijuana, cocaine and alcohol.

From 1996 to 2002 he was arrested and was in jail on at least six occasions, in one of them he was in the same prison in which Charles manson he was serving his sentence: Corcoran.

The occasions that they arrested him were for carrying drugs. Photo: Special

Although during that time some of the films in which he had small participations were released, the money he obtained was not spent on drugs, alcohol and paying bail to leave again and reoffend. Until he commented that in one of his stays he received constant beatings, to the extent that he had to undergo surgery to repair the damage to his face.

In 2003, after a time in rehab, Robert Downey Jr. He told himself that he was ready to resume his career, but the film industry no longer wanted anything to do with him, as they considered him problematic and someone who could not be trusted. But one of his great friends came to the rescue and supported him when no one else did.

His friend Mel Gibson helped him

Mel Gibson I was sure of the potential I had Robert, so it helped him to get some papers, to the point of having to pay the insurance of the study to get the leading role in “The Singing Detective“But this would not be the only time Gibson he would put money from his own purse to support his friend’s career, since he paid the study insurance again for him to participate in “Gothika“, which ended up being a box office success. Where, in addition, Downey Jr. he would meet his now wife, Susan levin.

Mel Gibson helped him on several occasions to resume his career. Photo: Special

After this, his career began to rise, until in 2007 the making of “Iron Man“, film with which Marvel Studios went bankrupt, so the project was very important to the company, so they needed someone safe for the box office and names like Tom Cruise rang out to get the lead role.

But the director Jon favreau wanted to Downey Jr. for the role and although the studio did not trust him, because they knew his reputation, they risked so that Robert became Tony Stark. The movie was a tremendous success, grossing more than $ 580 million.

Marvel Studios was hesitant to cast him as Tony Stark, as they wanted Tom Cruise. Photo: Special

The rest is history, because not only the life of Robert Downey Jr. changed forever, because thanks to his friends, especially Mel Gibson, and his wife managed to amend his career, with which he has obtained recognition in the film industry and in the same way he has become a philanthropist helping various social causes.

hmm