beat Tolima and is ten times champion of the FPC

Deportivo Cali won 1-2 in the second final of 2021 played in Ibagué. He won Deportes Tolima and with 10 titles it became the fourth team with the most stars in our soccer. It will play the group stage of the next Conmebol Libertadores.

A reference of the house scared away the frustration installed from very early, in September, after the defeat against Deportivo Pasto for the eighth date. Between a tense climate He convinced with his message, put together a group and continued until the last game of the year.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Rafael Dudamel took the new champion in 16th place, regained his self-esteem and with an experienced base made up of Hernán Menosse, captain Teo Gutiérrez along with his scorer Harold Preciado made him the fourth most winning team in Colombian soccer behind Atlético Nacional, Millonarios and América.

Cali overworked after the first goal he received at 14 ‘ in another oversight on a corner kick. This time the ball fell to the far post and Julián Quiñones scored 1-0. Tolima gave him field and possession, but did not gain an advantage. Teo had a five-point level and the others spent energy discussing infractions with the referee.

In the second half, he did control the ball, which reached 65 percent. The income of Andrés Colorado and Juan Camilo Angulo gave him superiority, more pressure on the block and John Vásquez equalized with a powerful shot at 59 ‘ after assistance from Angelo Rodríguez. With Colorado he ordered the exit with criteria, while Angulo activated the right wing, absent from the game from the beginning.

2 Related

His insistence on attack generated a maximum penalty per hand at the exit of a corner. The scorer Preciado scored the 1-2 at minute 75. Additionally, he finished as the tournament’s gunner with 13 touchdowns. He repeated the title with the Verdiblanca shirt as he participated in the one obtained in 2015 against DIM at the Atanasio Girardot.

The visiting team took care of the result without haste in the face of the despair of the homeowner. Shouted champion in Ibagué. Thus he settled a pending account since 2003 when he fell on penalties against Tolima at Pascual Guerrero. He showed category to come back and effective football.

Cali completed 10 stars and will play the group stage of the next Conmebol Libertadores. His coach Rafael Dudamel inaugurated the champions’ club as a player and DT. He got it on the arc in the 1998 title and now in 2021, from the bench.