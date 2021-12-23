‘Batgirl’ signs Michael Keaton as Batman, who will not remove his superhero suit after ‘the Flash’

We already knew part of the cast of ‘Batgirl’, which will star Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon: The one in charge of giving life to her father, Inspector Gordon, will be JK Simmons with the same role he had in ‘The Justice League of Zack Snyder ‘; and for his part, Brendan Fraser is going to be a villain, and most likely Firefly. But what we still didn’t know was who Bruce Wayne was going to be. His identity has finally come to light, and it has turned out to be an old acquaintance for Batman fans: Michael Keaton, Deadline confirms.

Keaton has stepped into the role of Gotham’s vigilante on several occasions. The first time was more than 30 years ago with Tim Burton’s movie ‘Batman’, where he faced Jack Nicholson’s Joker; and in its sequel, ‘Batman Returns’, he shared the screen with Danny DeVito as the Penguin and Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman. What’s more, The news of his return as the Dark Knight in ‘Batgirl’ comes after the announcement of his appearance with the same role in ‘The Flash’, starring Ezra Miller.

Not much is yet known about the film’s plot about Barbara Gordon, but the directors who have taken over the production are Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (‘Bad Boys For Life’). The two previously worked with Jacob Scipio, who also joins the cast, although he has not revealed what his role will be. The film does not yet have a release date, but it has been confirmed that it will be through HBO Max, which will make it one of the first great releases of DC exclusively in streaming.

The other Bruce Wayne

He is not the only one who will reprise his role as Batman in ‘The Flash’, Ben Affleck will also appear in the Andy Muschietti-directed film. In Affleck’s case, it would be the one Miller’s Flash would be familiar with, as they overlapped in the Zack Snyder movies.

The cast of the film about the fastest superhero in the world will be completed by Kiersey Clemons, Sasha Calle, Roy Livingston or Maribel Verdú as the mother of the protagonist. ‘The Flash’ will hit theaters on November 4, 2022.