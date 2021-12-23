Atlético Madrid fell to Granada and added their fourth consecutive defeat for the first time since the arrival of Simeone

* Images of Atlético Madrid’s defeat against Granada

The Atlético de Madrid ended the year in the worst way. Despite having the figure of Rodrigo de Paul from the beginning and the entry of Angel Correa in the complement, the Mattress added his fourth consecutive fall in his visit to Granada, after losing for 2 to 1 in a match pending the ninth date of the Spanish La Liga.

Portuguese Joao Felix, 2 minutes after the start of the lawsuit, he opened the account for the capital group that had never suffered four consecutive defeats (and not three) since he drives it Cholo Simeone. The Venezuelan Darwin machis (17m PT) and Jorge Molina (16m ST) turned the result for the Andalusian cast that complicated the aspirations of the albirrojo team in the fight for the title.

Atlético de Madrid concluded 2021 in the positions that give places for the Europa League, fifth with 29 points (same as Real Sociedad), but very far from the leader, Real Madrid, that today he won 2 to 1 to the Athletic Bilbao in the Basque Country, in an advance commitment of the date 21 (scheduled for January 19), and reached 46 units.

French striker Karim Benzema, at 4 and 7 minutes into the first half, scored the goals for the Meringue, while Ohian sancet he discounted to put final figures in what was a frenzied start to the match.

Yesterday he Seville, with a goal of Alejandro “Papu” Gómez, tied in Andalusia 1 to 1 with the Barcelona, in a crash pending the fourth date, and could not get within shot of the top. The former Arsenal and San Lorenzo opened the account to the 32 minutes of the first half, but the Uruguayan Ronald Araujo specified equality for the Catalans.

The Seville, in which the Papuan Y Lucas Ocampos and suffered the expulsion of Jules Koundé, finished the year with 38 units and is second in the White House. The Culé, meanwhile, reached Valencia in seventh place (28) but failed to break into the European cup spots.

After the weekend break, matchday 18 will be played with the following match schedule:

Friday 12/31: Valencia-Espanyol.

Sunday 2/1: Getafe-Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid-Rayo Vallecano, Elche-Granada, Alavés-Real Sociedad, Betis-Celta de Vigo and Mallorca-Barcelona.

Monday 3/1: Villarreal-Levante, Osasuna-Athletic de Bilbao and Cádiz-Seville.

POSITIONS

