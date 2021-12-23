Arleth Terán and his romance with Cabañas enraged La Barbie

Édgar Valdez Villarreal ‘La Barbie’ did not pay for the attack against Salvador Cabañas in the Bar, bar.

The authorities only blamed the attempted murder on the Mexican narco José Jorge Balderas Garza, ‘El J J’, who was the one who shot in the bathroom against the former soccer player of America.

However, in the new book “Emma and the Other Ladies of Narco”, by the Mexican journalist Anabel Hernández, this crime was addressed.

In the chapter “Barbie and the other dolls”, it was mentioned that the attack would have been by Arleth Terán.

Anabel Hernández described that Narco of the Beltrán Leyva He was very obsessed with the actress, and the Paraguayan would have approached her, which made the drug dealer upset.

Barbie ordered the soccer player to be killed, but the official version was due to an argument about soccer.

They also refer that Valdez Villarreal threatened Silvia Irabien, ‘La Chiva’, if he testified against JJ.

In the book they affirm that a blanket was placed against the also actress.

“Chiva, you know how much I love JJ, I told you to be quiet and you didn’t, that’s why I’m going to cut off your head. You know that what happened to this asshole was for messing with Arleth Terán and she is my old woman. Atte. The Barbie ”.

Who is La Barbie?

Edgar Valdez Villarreal, ‘La Barbie’, is credited with the most severe days of violence in the history of Acapulco, the hitman of the ‘Beltrán Leyva’ cartel, recently sentenced to 49 years in prison, boasted his life of luxury and relations with members of the national show business.

The narco gained the trust of Arturo Beltran, and it was even said that Héctor Beltrán, ‘El H’, tried to dispute the leadership of the criminal group when ‘El Jefe de Jefes’ died.

The Barbie represents the new generations of drug traffickers, dressed in designer clothes, accompanied by beautiful women, attending fashionable places and showing off luxury cars.

