Are we really alone? 70 more planets discovered in the Milky Way
Astronomers from the European Southern Observatory (ESO) reported the existence of 70 planets that have no fixed course in our galaxy. 12.22.2021, Sputnik World
It is the largest find of its kind in the history of astronomy. Never before has such a large group of wandering celestial bodies been detected. For this reason, this new discovery reconfigures the idea that we have about the Milky Way. But what exactly is a wandering planet? According to experts from the European Southern Observatory (ESO), they are cosmic objects with masses similar to those of the planets. of the Solar System, but they do not orbit a star, but roam freely through space.In fact, it is difficult – almost impossible – to get images of wandering planets, since they live in total darkness, far from any star that illuminates them, as it happens to the Earth with the Sun. “We did not know how many we could find and we are excited to have detected so many”, commented Núria Miret-Roig, astronomer of the Laboratory of Astrophysics of Bordeaux (France), of the University of Vienna (Austria) and leader of this research.The results were obtained after 20 years of observations made from Earth and from Space. The telescopes were installed in Chile, in one of the southernmost regions of the planet, according to ESO. Data from the European Space Agency’s Gaia satellite was also used. “We used tens of thousands of wide-field images obtained with the facilities. of ESO, corresponding to hundreds of hours of observations and literally tens of terabytes of data, “said Hervé Bouy, an astronomer at the Bordeaux Astrophysics Laboratory (France). According to the expert, the most interesting thing about this finding is that it opens up the possibility that there are “several billion of these giant, free-floating planets roaming the Milky Way without a host star.”
Its about biggest find of this type in the history of astronomy. Never before has such a large group of wandering celestial bodies. For this reason, this new discovery reconfigures the idea that is had about the Milky Way.
But what exactly is a wandering planet?
“Until now not many were known [de esos cuerpos celestes]. It is an important step towards understanding the origins and characteristics of these mysterious galactic nomads, “ESO reported in a statement.
In fact, it is difficult – almost impossible – to get images of wandering planets, since they live in total darkness, far from any star that illuminates them, as happens at night. Earth with the Sun.
“We did not know how many we could find and we are excited to have detected so many,” said Núria Miret-Roig, astronomer at the Bordeaux Astrophysics Laboratory (France), University of Vienna (Austria) and leader of this research.
The results were obtained after 20 years of observations made since the Earth and from the Space. The telescopes were installed in chili, in one of the southernmost regions of the planet, according to ESO.
Data from the Gaia satellite, of the European Space Agency.
“We used tens of thousands of wide-field images obtained with ESO facilities, corresponding to hundreds of hours of observations and literally tens of terabytes of data,” said Hervé Bouy, an astronomer at the Bordeaux Astrophysics Laboratory, France.
According to the expert, the most interesting thing about this finding is that it opens the possibility that there are “several billion of these giant planets that float freely roaming the Milky Way without a host star.”
“The team hopes to continue studying them in greater detail with ESO’s upcoming Extremely Large Telescope (ELT), which is currently under construction in the Chilean Atacama Desert and which will begin its observations later this decade,” detailed the European Southern Observatory. (THAT).