Andrés Lillini’s team presents seven new faces in this preseason

Pumas He continues with his preseason training in a short week for the squad for the December dates. This Wednesday, December 22, the work of those led by Andres Lillini on the field of play after several sessions in which the physical section was prioritized.

+ High, low and rumors of Pumas in the Pass Market in the Clausura 2022

In the absence of new names in a downward passing market, and from which no great reinforcements are expected between now and the start of the tournament, the felines’ squad presents up to seven new faces that will seek to find a place in the squad and enter consideration for the Argentine strategist.

Omar Islas, Pablo Lara, Leo Tapia, Óliver Pérez, Jorge Ruvalcaba, Emiliano Freyfeld and José González are the proper names that are training with the team in search of a place to play the next Closing 2022. As has been the norm in recent tournaments, the ‘reinforcements’, for the most part, will come from home.

However, from the Auriazules offices they are optimistic and there may be a surprise in the last weeks of the market. And it is that despite the fact that the previous tournament was a surprise in its final stage, at the beginning of the Apertura it was seen a team lacking wardrobe background capable of facing the competition.

Friendlies confirmed

In order to get the best for the next semester, Pumas UNAM confirmed this Wednesday the dispute of two friendly matches against their peers from Tabasco and Cruz Azul. Both duels will serve to test the shooting of a team that will experience its third tournament with Andrés Lillini as technical director.