America wants to strengthen itself with defender Víctor Guzmán

Renato Ibarra is already in Tijuana and the Xolos youth squad can reach Coapa.

Getty Images / TUDN Victor Guzman, defender of Xolos, which is America’s desire to strengthen itself

For: Samuel Reyes DEC. 22. 2021

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

The Ecuadorian environment Renato Ibarra already on Tijuana where he was introduced as a player of Xolos, Meanwhile he America wishes to attract the Mexican defense and the squad of the borderlands in that same operation, Victor Guzman.

While Renato Ibarra is in Tijuana to close the transfer from America and he has to do his medical exams to be able to stamp the signature that makes the agreement official.

Speaking of that exit, it is expected that a swap for the defender and youth squad of the Xolos de Tijuana Víctor Guzmán can be completed in the operation, as it is the desire of America to strengthen itself.

That Guzmán can join Coapa as a Mexican, opens possibilities for the azulcrema team for the next season.

The defender played 14 games with Xolos and 13 of them started with 1,162 minutes of play

This would not be the first incorporation of players from Xolos to America, since at the time players such as Pablo Aguilar, Guido Rodriguez, Henry Martin Y Darius Benedetto.