America: filter 3rd uniform for Clausura 2022; it is black

The start of the tournament Closing 2022 of the MX League is just around the corner, and with it, they have begun to reveal some alternate jerseys of the teams; In light of this, this Thursday, what would be the third uniform of the America for the tournament to come.

The portal “All about T-shirts” was in charge of filtering the images of said azulcrema clothing, which is surprising because does not have the traditional creamy blue colors, but this time it’s in black, coupled with the fact that it has vivid in fluorescent tone, which make it stand out the club’s crest and sponsoring brands.

Likewise, in the images that are shared, where the splendor of the Eagles’ third jersey for Clausura 2022, it does highlight that neck and sleeves of the garment seem to have a design inspired by traditional fabrics.

In the images it also stands out that tribute is paid to Cup, place where the facilities of the Azulcrema club are located, because on the inside of the shirt, the word “Coapa” is written.

Today they announced Jonathan dos Santos

The America club took advantage of this Thursday to do official the hiring of Jonathan dos Santos as a reinforcement for him Closing 2022Even the footballer signed a contract that links him with the institution for the next two years.