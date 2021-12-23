América Femenil builds a scary team

In Female America They are determined to steal the winter transfer market for the tournament Closing 2022 And they have shown it this way with the signings in which they work to strengthen their squad for next year, especially up front, since they threaten to sign wholesale goals in the figures of two of the most important forwards in the category .

While the searchlights pointed to Coapa as soon as it became known that Katty Martínez would cease to be a Tigers to fly to Nest, Things got even more lit when it was confirmed that the Azulcrema directive manages the arrival of another stellar attacker, a benchmark in the category and a national team.

Alison gonzalez It is the other recruitment that America is looking for, which would give it one of the most powerful attacks in national football if it is considered that it is already in the group Daniela espinosa and the possibility that they try to acquire definitively to Sarah Luebbert, who will report on Chicago with your team at the end of your loan.

It is worth mentioning that Alison She recently suffered an injury in the semi-final back against Rayadas, which will take her away from the court for a few months, according to what González herself shared on her account. Twitter. Despite that, in Coapa they would have no problem adding her up and taking her recovery process with her.

In such a way, in Coapa they decided to form a scary team to face the Liga MX Femenil and try to find the second cup for the team’s showcases.