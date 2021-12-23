Amber Heard could join the Fantastic Beasts saga

After the trial against The Sun, in which the jury agreed with the British newspaper and ruled against Johnny Depp, the actor was fired from the film Fantastic Beasts 3, where he would reprise the role of the villain Grindelwald. On the other hand, the big winner was Amber Heard, who kept her role as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and reaffirmed that she was the victim in the toxic relationship she had with Depp.

Now, according to a new report, perhaps in a vengeance against the actor and his fans, Amber heard would be looking to join the Harry Potter franchise, and since the only productions of this currently are the Fantastic Animals films, it is logical to think that the actress wants to be included in this saga.

According to the site Giant Freaking Robot, a trusted source revealed to them that Heard is seeking a role in the Harry Potter franchise, now that her ex-husband has been fired from her. The possibility that it is not in Fantastic Animals but in a new project where we see her act is also suggested, but so far there is no news about what Warner Bros. is planning to do with this cinematic universe.

We saw Heard not long ago on the series The Stand – 80%, which was rejected by fans of Johnny depp in places like Rotten tomatoes and IMDb. He also had a brief appearance in Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, in a scene that was recorded especially for that cut, and will be present in Aquaman 2, which hits theaters in 2022.

Harry Potter has a huge fan base, and about a year before Depp made his lawsuit against Amber heard for defamation, they attacked the actor and demanded his dismissal from Fantastic Animals: The Crimes of Grindelwald – 48%. At the turn of the century, Harry Potter was one of the great phenomena of pop culture, although his impact on film history was not even remotely as great as that of Star wars, and its quality is light years away from The Lord of the rings, Harry Potter is still valid thanks to the fact that it has millions of fans around the world; in the last twenty years the literary and cinematographic saga has inspired many children and adults.

Paradoxically, according to a study by Medican Daily, reading Harry Potter made children more tolerant and empathetic towards marginalized minorities, but the novel’s writer, JK Rowling, has declared herself anti-trans in recent years, especially in 2020 when she published an essay where explains her “crusade” against trans rights, aimed at protecting women. The trans community is one of the most discriminated against in history, fortunately the actors in the film, for the most part, did not endorse Rowling.

Who did have the consideration of Rowling in the past was Johnny depp, as he defended him from fans calling for his dismissal in 2018, but the same did not happen when Warner Bros. asked him to resign. Fantastic Beasts 3 in November 2020. The actor took to social networks to thank his followers and to regret the decision of the study with these words:

First, I would like to thank everyone who has given me their support and loyalty. I have been more humbled and moved by their messages of support, love and concern, particularly in recent days. Second, I want to let you know that Warner Bros. has asked me to resign from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beats and I have respected and agreed to that request. The surreal ruling of the UK court will not change my fight to tell the truth, and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the accusations against me are false. My life and my career will not be defined by this moment.

The appeal, however, was denied by the jury.