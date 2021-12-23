all series, movies, documentaries and shows

Movistar + has announced its novelties for the first month of 2022. The platform begins the year on a strong footing, presenting novelties such as the new thriller series by Pau Freixas Everyone lies; the sixth season of Billions; the documentary series about the music star and the generational icon Raphaelism, the black chronicle with Crimes, by Carles Porta, and movies like Help, starring Jodie Comer, or Fast & furious 9.

The Serie focuses on the story of Macarena (Irene Arcos), a young woman who systematically sleeps with her best friend’s son. One day, someone decides to upload a video to the internet, turning life upside down in Belmonte, which until now had been a high-class urbanization. From then on, the consequences are chained, leaving the inhabitants of Belmonte at the mercy of their own miseries and the deepest secrets.

Other featured releases of the month

In the Olympus of finance there is a new titan, and the world we knew has changed radically. During season six, Ax (Damian Lewis) remains missing, and as Michael Prince (Corey Stoll) takes his place, Chuck (Paul Giamatti) must develop a new strategy that is sharper and more sophisticated than before. All characters must seek new alliances to survive, in a constantly changing terrain and where the stake is sacred.

All premieres of the month

• ‘Silent Witness’ – Season 24 (3/01)

• ‘Discovery of the Witches’ – Season 3 (Date not yet determined)

Movistar + films in January 2022

Featured Premiere of the Month: ‘Help’ (January 18)

Sarah (Jodie Comer) seems to have found her calling working in a Liverpool nursing home, where she has a special talent for connecting with residents. However, in March 2020 the Coronavirus arrives and devastates everything, exposing a health system that will have to help the most vulnerable people.

Other featured releases of the month

‘Fast & Furious 9’ (January 28)

Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know danger is always lurking. This time, a new threat will force Dom to face his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob (John Cena).

All premieres of the month

• ‘Who are you traveling with’ (1/01)

• ‘Stardust’ (4/01)

• ‘John and the hole’ (4/01)

• ‘The other bodyguard 2‘(7/01)

• ‘In a wild place‘(8/01)

• ‘Brooklyn Sevillanas‘(01/14)

• ‘In a New York neighborhood‘(01/15)

• ‘In the Earth’ (01/16)

• ‘The true North’ (01/18)

• ‘Spirit – Indomitable‘(01/21)

• ‘The house of rabbits’ (01/25)

• ‘A romance with Figaro’ (01/30)

Movistar + documentaries and programs January 2022

Featured Premiere of the Month: ‘Raphaelismo’ – Documentary series (January 13)





Contributing to the artist’s legacy, the four-part documentary series is actually an intimate portrait of Raphael that talks about the life and career of the artist, who is now turning 60 on stage. Little by little, we will delve into the secrets, desires, thoughts and dreams of an unrepeatable human being, also delving into the controversies and passions that it arouses in others. The production will treat you as a human being who became an icon, but also as a person who lives in tomorrow and who never gives up, even in times of greatest adversity.

Other featured releases of the month

‘Crimes, by Carles Porta’ – Documentary series (Date not yet determined)

This series rigorously approximates the swampy terrain of the true crime to learn about many of the most famous criminal cases of recent years and from the hand of journalist Carles Porta.

All premieres of the month

• ’50 years of Sesame Street ‘- Documentary series (2/01)

• ‘Green planet’ – Documentary series (12/01)

• ‘Hawking: Beyond Science’ – Documentary (01/13)

• ‘Attica’ – Documentary (01/13)

• ‘Universe’ – Documentary series (01/13)

• ‘Manuel Carrasco. From the beach ‘- Music program (01/14)

• ‘Captains of Zaatari’ – Documentary (01/20)

• ‘Damon Albarn: A Modern English Tale’ – Documentary (01/21)

• ‘The Swell Season’ – Documentary (01/28)

• ’64th Grammy Awards Gala ‘- Awards Gala (01/31)

