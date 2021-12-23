All Marvel movies to be released in 2022 – FayerWayer

The successful and vibrant premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters closed 2021 for Marvel Studios in terms of movies, the year in which the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) exploded with the arrival of the foundations of the multiverse.

But the Marvel stories do not end, nor will they end, and 2022 will bring more releases of the MCU on the big screen, led by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, probably the most anticipated film of all due to the events in No Way Home. and what happened in the WandaVision and Loki series.

Here are all the Marvel movies coming in 2022:

Morbius (January 28)

After the successful premiere of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the Sony-Marvel movie universe awaits the arrival of a new antihero who will have his own solo film: Morbius.

It will be an origin movie where we will meet Dr. Michael Morbius, played by Jared Leto. The protagonist is a Nobel Prize-winning biochemist, who tried to cure himself of a strange blood disease.

In his research, he opted for a strange method with an experimental treatment using bats and electroshock therapy. However, he became a vampire-like being, with superhuman powers, a lust for blood, and an aversion to light.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (May 6)

It was this Wednesday, December 22, when Marvel Studios released the first teaser for Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness, exhibited exclusively for those who saw Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The teaser sums up what we’ll see on screen, with a Doctor Strange seeking help from Wanda Maximoff to stop threats from the multiverse, including the villainous Mordo. We also see the first glimpse of Xochitl Gomez as América Chávez, the evil version of Stephen, and a monster that, in the absence of confirmation, could be Shuma-Gorath or Gargantos.

“After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his investigation of the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy all the warlocks on Earth, playing with Strange’s plan and causing him to unleash unspeakable evil.”Explains the official synopsis of the feature film.

The synopsis refers to the multiverse and Mordo, who is now against Doctor Strange and the rest of the wizards, altering their plans and “causing unspeakable evil.”

Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8)

The God of Thunder will once again be the protagonist in Thor: Love and Thunder, the character’s fourth film in the MCU. In it, according to all the clues, we will have a plot with time travel, very much in the style of what they showed in Avengers: Endgame, the movie that was in charge of establishing the rules of time travel.

Chris Hemsworth heads the cast which includes Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, the new bearer of the Mjölnir, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, the Oscar winner for Best Actor for his lead role in Gladiator, Russell Crowe as Zeus , among others. In addition, the Guardians of the Galaxy will be part of the film.

The presence of the Guardians, the return of Thor’s hammer and the villain of the feature film, Gorr The Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), also increases the expectation about seeing time travel, especially after what happened in the Loki series.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Part One (October 7)

This is the sequel to Spider-Man: A New Universe, in which we will see Miles Morales, in a new adventure through the multiverse with Gwen Stacy, Miguel O’Hara (Spider-Man 2099) and a new team of Spider -People to face a powerful villain.

“Miles Morales returns for the next chapter in the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s friendly Spider-Man full-time across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-Men. to take on a villain more powerful than anything they’ve ever met”Explains the synopsis.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, this will be the first of two parts.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11)

Unless Marvel gives us a surprise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be the last MCU movie to be released in 2022, exactly on November 11.

Nostalgia revolves around a film in which the late Chadwick Boseman will not be present. His witness would be taken by Shuri (Letitia Wright), who has all the ballots to be the new Black Panther. It makes all the sense in the world since Shuri and T’Challa are siblings.

In the feature film, we will likely see Bucky Barnes return after the events in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The film is also expected to have a connection to Armor Wars and Sharon Carter, now known as the Agent of Power.