Alfredo Rodríguez Jr. celebrates Christmas with a very Cuban version of Jingle Bells

The Cuban pianist Alfredo Rodriguez Jr. celebrated Christmas with a personal version of the Christmas carol Jingle Bells, one of the best-known and most sung traditional winter songs in the world.

The musician interpreted the theme on Twitter, mixing tradition, the Christmas celebration and Cuban sounds in a harmony that his followers thanked his followers on social networks.

It is not the first time that he has covered classical songs on his piano, he already did it in October in the days before Halloween, when he appropriated Thriller, from the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

Likewise, he adapted other themes such as I Just Call to Say I Love Youby American singer Stevie Wonder. For Elisa, by Beethoven, and My heart will go on, from the movie Titanic.

The American composer James Pierpont (1822-1893) wrote “Jingle Bells” between 1850 and 1857 under the title “The One Horse Open Sleigh” and it was published in the city of Boston by the Oliver Ditson & Co. company in September 1857. .

Two years later the song was relaunched with the title “Jingle Bells, or the One Horse Open Sleigh” and the curious thing about the song is that despite being intimately connected to Christmas, it is not specifically a Christmas carol, because it is about horse racing. .

It also became the first song to be broadcast from space, as in December 1965 astronauts Tom Stafford and Walter M. Schirra joked during the Gemini 6A mission and sent a message to the control station on Earth, saying that they sighted an object piloted by a man dressed in red.

Later, they performed the song with a harmonica and bells and it was recorded for history as an unforgettable moment.

Among the best versions of Jinger Bells is that of Celia Cruz and Sonora Matancera, an interpretation that mixes the Cuban son and the Christmas atmosphere and where the singer’s peculiar voice exposes the talent of the island’s musical creators.

And although Christmas is a date of family celebration and joys, not all voices and performances turn out to be the most pleasant.

Colombian Sofía Vergara was mocked by the press in 2013 when a video was released in which the Modern Family interpreter interprets “worst version” of Jinger Bells.

Completely out of tune and with a very unattractive English, Vergara was out of tune with the gifts he gave out to the people who accompanied him during that family celebration.

You can follow CiberCuba Entertainment on Facebook, Instagram or Youtube.