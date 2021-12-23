Absolute penalty, these games are coming out of Xbox Game Pass shortly

In the next few days all these games will be released from Xbox Game Pass, so now is the time to remind you that there are only a few days left to take advantage of your special discount on these games for all subscribers to the service. We remind you that you have a 20% discount in all the games of the service if you buy them while they are active, even if you only have two weeks left to take advantage of your offer.

At this point, it is almost impossible for someone to be unaware of what Xbox Game Pass offers and all the titles that you can enjoy for only € 9.99 per month. And it is that if the promise at first were 100 titles available, the number goes above 300 games, and that without counting those that are on PC or console only and vice versa. And twice a month we have to notify the games that enter … and those that leave Xbox Game Pass.

Leaving Xbox Game Pass soon

Yakuza Kiwami – Windows

Yakuza Kiwami 2 – Windows

Yakuza 0 – Windows

We recently shared with you that Xbox Game Pass offered us more than $ 6,000 worth of games during 2021, all of them for both Xbox consoles and Windows PCs.