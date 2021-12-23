A Yosemite-style Christmas: 4 Must-Have Winter Adventures in the Park

Good morning, fellow escapists. When I think of my travels in 2021, a weekend visit to Yosemite National Park stands out. It was late spring, and I vividly remember looking down into a sea of ​​brilliant green foliage from the top of Yosemite Falls, mule deer flashing through the pines, and of course the crowd after descending. at the bottom of the valley.

A week after my trip, the park began requiring day-use reservations in an effort to reduce congestion.

Seven months later, Yosemite is decidedly quieter, although there are people who love to visit it during the winter. My Times colleague Christopher Reynolds is one of them. In his winter roundup of the 40 best California experiences, he mentions the joy of walking through the snow alongside the iconic granite walls of the Yosemite Valley and the frozen Merced River.

In this edition of Escapes, you will find four essential winter activities within the park. What is your favorite thing to do in Yosemite? Please send me your recommendations and tips so I can share them with other readers.

Enjoy a stay in a historic hotel

With nightly rates topping $ 450, stays at the Ahwahnee Hotel aren’t cheap. “But it’s such a great building,” Reynolds writes in his guide to California winter experiences. “And the Yosemite Valley under the snow is priceless.”

Since its inauguration in the 1920s, the architecturally striking Ahwahnee has hosted such figures as Queen Elizabeth II, former presidents such as John F. Kennedy and Barack Obama, and numerous artists (“Judy Garland … really already He wasn’t in Kansas when he checked into the Ahwahnee, ”the Yosemite tourism website jokingly reports).

When booking a stay, be sure to take some time to relax by the fireplace in the Great Room at the Ahwahnee, which Reynolds calls his “favorite part of the 1927 monument.” Also, due to COVID-19 precautions, don’t expect amenities like dining room table service and room service.

Not sure you want to pay for a room at the Ahwahnee?

At the Wawona Hotel, dating back to 1856, you can enjoy the history and beauty of the park for a fraction of the price. Located near the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, the hotel accepts reservations during the Christmas season before opening in March 2022.

Holiday rates start around $ 150 per night.

With a blanket of fresh snow from an overnight storm, a new morning dawns at the venerable Ahwahnee Hotel in Yosemite Valley. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times; photo illustration by Jade Cuevas / Los Angeles Times)

Ice skating in the shadow of Half Dome

Yosemite National Park is a world-class destination for hiking and rock climbing. It turns out that its granite-walled valley is also quite a memorable place to ice skating.

The Curry Village Ice Skating Rink, included on Reynolds’ list of California Ice Skating Rinks, is open during the season, conditions permitting, and it’s hard to imagine a more beautiful place to skate. The Half Dome is visible from the rink, and after spending an hour or two on the ice, skaters can warm up around the nearby fire pit and take in the views.

The track is also part of the history of Yosemite National Park. “Almost every winter since 1928, there has been ice skating at a seasonal rink in the valley’s Curry Village,” Reynolds writes.

Tickets can be purchased at the Curry Village Tours and Activities Desk, next to the registration office. Adult tickets are $ 14 ($ 12.50 per child 12 and under) plus $ 4.75 for skate rental.

The Half Dome as seen from the Curry Village ice skating rink. (Yosemite Hospitality)

Go skiing and snowboard at Badger Pass

Did you know that Yosemite is home to the oldest ski resort in California and one of the only lifts in America’s national parks? The Badger Pass Ski Area, off Glacier Point Road, offers trails and slopes for skiing, hiking snowboard, slide on snow and much more.

Downgrade operations are expected to begin on December 24. The Nordic Center, which offers snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, will open for the season on December 17.

With introductory classes available for beginners and a challenging terrain park, Badger Pass can accommodate travelers of all levels of snow sports experience.

(Photo illustration by Jade Cuevas / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)

For those hoping to learn more about Yosemite, it seems hard to beat the Yosemite Mountaineering School and Guide Service snowshoe tours. On the group’s Moderate Snowshoe Discovery Hike, visitors will learn about the park’s winter ecology on a 3-4 mile trail through the snow. Tickets are $ 60, including the price of snowshoe rental.

Those interested in a bigger challenge might consider the Dewey Point Advanced Snowshoe Hike, an 8-mile full-day hike with views of El Capitan, Half Dome, Clark Range and more. This adventure costs $ 95.

In Yosemite, Horsetail Falls’ “waterfall of fire” effect is caused by the light of the setting sun. The phenomenon occurs in mid-February if there is enough snowmelt at the top of El Capitan and clear skies to the west when the sun sets. (Raul Roa / Times Community News)

Mark your calendar. Firefall season is almost here.

If you like to travel around California, you have probably heard of Yosemite’s famous “waterfall of fire”.

Every February, that if the weather cooperates, visitors can see Yosemite Valley’s Horsetail Fall waterfall “bathed in a golden backlight that makes it glow like a burning waterfall,” Reynolds writes. In 2022, the fire cascade is expected to appear between February 13 and 25, it reports.

Southern California’s superior agriculture, combined with Los Angeles’ miraculous pluralism, make the region one of the world’s most exciting places to eat. (Illustration by Luke Lucas / For The Times; Photo by Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

The waterfall tends to attract both photographers and non-artists who want to witness this bucket list worthy experience. If you go, be sure to follow the current rules to control crowds and traffic flow.

Speaking of rules …

When visiting Yosemite National Park, and other destinations, in winter, it’s important to pay attention to weather forecasts and advisories. Check for closures and restrictions, and remember that snow, sleet, and ice can make driving conditions dangerous, especially when combined with altitude and poor cell service areas. It is a good idea to carry snow chains in your car in case you need them.

Check with park officials or other authorities if you are unsure of how to stay safe during your travels.

The orange hues of sunset color the sky over Half Dome on a snowy late winter afternoon in Yosemite Valley. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times; photo illustration by Jade Cuevas / Los Angeles Times)

