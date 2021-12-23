A little-known book by British novelist Martin Amis had harsh words towards Donkey Kong – Nintenderos

Today we bring you a somewhat curious story. Ever since Nintendo Life, they’ve noticed that a fairly little-known book from the British novelist Martin Amis (author of several renowned works) about video games contained rather harsh words towards Donkey Kong back in the day, as well as other unfortunate predictions about what would bring Nintendo in the near future. If you want to read an extract in which he talks about the arcade game of the most famous ape in video games, we leave it below:

By a masterstroke of translation, “King Kong” has become “Donkey Kong.” How has this happened? It seems that, back on Kamikaze Street, King means Donkey, or Kong means King, or something like that. In any case, the game is not cool. Donkey, your days are numbered. It’s certainly more fun to speculate on what Nintendo will bring us in the future. The lost lynx. The Loch Ness marmoset. The 20,000-league cub …

Although what he said, he did in a comedy tone, to this day, the writer still does not recognize said book, called Invasion of the Space Invaders, as one of his outstanding works, and we can understand why.

What do you think of this story? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments!

Via