A goalkeeper dies after colliding with a rival footballer during a match

Dec 22, 2021 23:08 GMT

In the videos of the fateful incident that circulate on the networks, it is seen how the goalkeeper throws himself towards the feet of a rival footballer to retain the ball with his hands.

The goalkeeper of Tornado FC, Taufik Ramsyah, 20, died last Tuesday, three days after colliding with a Wahana FC team player during an Indonesian League 3 match played in the city of Pekanbaru (Riau province).

In the videos of the fateful incident, which occurred in the 40th minute with a 1-1 tie on the scoreboard, you can see how the goalkeeper throws himself at the feet of a Wahana FC footballer who advances towards him with the ball. After colliding with his rival, Ramsyah loses consciousness and a minute later an ambulance arrives.

Despite treatment at a local hospital, the goalkeeper died three days later from the serious fracture that he presented in the skull, according to the local newspaper Kompas. Following the news, both League 3 and Toronto FC and other clubs expressed their condolences for the player’s death.

