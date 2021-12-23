A goalkeeper dies after colliding with a rival footballer during a match

In the videos of the fateful incident that circulate on the networks, it is seen how the goalkeeper throws himself towards the feet of a rival footballer to retain the ball with his hands.

The goalkeeper of Tornado FC, Taufik Ramsyah, 20, died last Tuesday, three days after colliding with a Wahana FC team player during an Indonesian League 3 match played in the city of Pekanbaru (Riau province).

Baru nonton video insiden kiper Taufik Ramsyah.Sumpah ini pemain lawannya bisa lho untuk menghindar tapi malah hajar terus sampe nabrak kepalanya Almarhum sampai retak kepalanya.Al-Fatihah untuk Almarhum ..pic.twitter.com/vxmwK215yS – SuporterFC (@SuporterFC) December 22, 2021

In the videos of the fateful incident, which occurred in the 40th minute with a 1-1 tie on the scoreboard, you can see how the goalkeeper throws himself at the feet of a Wahana FC footballer who advances towards him with the ball. After colliding with his rival, Ramsyah loses consciousness and a minute later an ambulance arrives.

Despite treatment at a local hospital, the goalkeeper died three days later from the serious fracture that he presented in the skull, according to the local newspaper Kompas. Following the news, both League 3 and Toronto FC and other clubs expressed their condolences for the player’s death.