a customer prefers to explode his car to change the battery

Tuomas Katainen is a Finnish citizen who bought one of the first Tesla Model S in 2013, and who for a long time he was a proud prescriber from Elon Musk’s car brand. Until a technical problem changed everything …

The vehicle began to have critical technology-related errors, so he took it to service for a solution. The response he received chilled him: the only thing I could do was pay 20,000 euros to change the battery …

And it needed Tesla to approve the repair.

A surprise for everyone

The decision that Katainen made was absolutely unexpected: I’d rather blow up the car than pay for the repair! Together with some friends, he began to draw up a plan to fly the vehicle with guarantees, and his dream came true thanks to the entry on the scene of a well-known YouTube channel called Pommijätkät.

This space is specialized in the explosion of all kinds of objects, so the possibility of blowing up a Tesla was too sweet to pass up. After contacting the owner of the car, they launched all their artillery to create a video at the height of the unusual decision.

The result is a visually flawless piece, thanks to the use of several cameras slow motion and a careful production at the height of a professional filming. Since a high-end vehicle is smashed, it can be seen from various angles, right?

This customer’s dissatisfaction with Tesla (with Elon Musk ‘cameo’ included in mannequin form) is a blow for the brand due to the enormous diffusion that its angry reaction is having, which has already been seen by more than 2 million people. If he had known, surely the South African tycoon would have preferred to pay for the repair of the Model S out of his pocket …

