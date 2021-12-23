A BIOS update on Dell computers causes boot failures

Dell is not going through his best moment as a computer manufacturer. The latest generations of their laptops are not having the quality that the manufacturer used to offer to its users, and this trouble evidence it. After an update of BIOS to different computers of the brand, users report that their computers have stopped starting Windows.

BSOD or BIOS failures: the many problems left by this Dell update

Select Dell Laptops and Desktops received an update of BIOS few days ago after its installation, they stopped starting. The problems can be different depending on the affected model. Some report a BSOD trying tear Windows, while others report that it directly they do not get to start Windows. The computers affected for the moment they are the following:

Dell Latitude 5320/5520 (version 1.14.3 BIOS).

BIOS). Dell Inspiron 5680 (version 2.8.0 BIOS).

BIOS). Alienware Aurora R8 (version 1.0.18 BIOS).

We do not know if more Dell computers are affected for this problem, although we assume that there will be more models from Dell that share the BIOS version with the affected models and are experiencing the same issue.

The only solution at the moment: a downgrade of the BIOS

Taking into account that we are already in time christmas And the Dell workers are probably on vacation already, no we should wait a new BIOS update with the problem fixed until January As minimum.

The only one solution that they report from the community is to make a downgrade from BIOS via SupportAssist OS Recovery to solve the problem. We also attach this Dell guide that teaches us different recovery options BIOS that the manufacturer has if you are affected For this problem.

And finally, yes none of the solutions proposed here or in the Dell community it worked for you, we can only recommend contacting him technical service from Dell for repair your team so free if it is within the period of warranty, or under a pay in case it isn’t.