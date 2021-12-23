30 hair products recalled for having carcinogenic substance

More than 30 Hair products from

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

were voluntarily withdrawn from the market for containing a carcinogenic substance.

The recall of the 32 products includes brands such as Pantene, Herbal Essences and Old Spice, among others, which are manufactured in the United States and sold primarily in North America.

Dry shampoos and dry conditioners contained an unexpected level of benzene, a chemical that can cause disease, including cancer, once the person experiences high exposure to the substance, details the

BBC

.

The carcinogenic substance It is found in motor fuels and is used by some industries to make plastics and resins. There is an increased risk of developing leukemia when a person has been exposed to high levels of benzene.

The home goods giant said the benzene It is not an active ingredient in their products and the levels detected should not cause adverse health effects.

Customers who bought any of the Hair products recalls can apply for reimbursement, the company announced.

In early 2020, U.S. pharmacies recalled Johnson & Johnson’s (Neutrogena and Aveeno) sunscreen after the company said it had detected benzene in some of its products.

Where can we find benzene?

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the population is exposed to the benzene in everyday spaces like gas stations.

In the indoor air, the benzene It comes from products that contain glues, paints, furniture polish, and detergents. A major source of exposure to benzene it is tobacco smoke.

