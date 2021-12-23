10 movies about Christmas to watch on Netflix

The Boy Who Saved Christmas

The Boy Who Saved Christmas Netflix

Adapted from Matt Haig’s bestselling book, A Boy Called Christmas. It tells the story of Nikolas, a normal boy who misses his father at Christmas. So she decides to go looking for him in the legendary elven village, Elfhelm. Nikolas is joined by a stubborn reindeer named Blitzen and his loyal pet mouse, and he will soon embark on an extraordinary adventure that proves that nothing is impossible. Starring Henry Lawfull, Maggie Smith, Kristen Wiig, Michiel Huisman, and Sally Hawkins.

The Grinch

image.png

The Grinch is a kind of green ogre who has always lived isolated on top of a mountain, on the outskirts of Villa Who. Accustomed to solitude, what destroys his nerves are the Christmas carols that the townspeople sing at Christmas; To get revenge, he decides to steal Santa’s gifts. This Christmas classic was directed by Ron Howard and stars Jim Carrey, Rachel Bailit and Jeffrey Tambor.

Klaus

Klaus.jpg Netflix

In the 19th century, a lazy, spoiled young man named Jesper is sent by his father on a mission to a distant northern town as a last resort to help him change. While there, he meets a lonely toy maker named Klaus. It stars Jason Schwartzman, JK Simmons, Rashida Jones, Will Sasso, Norm MacDonald, and Joan Cusack.

Rest

Rest Universal Pictures

Amanda Woods, an American girl who owns a thriving advertising agency specializing in movie trailers, lives in Southern California and has just broken up with her boyfriend. For her part, Iris Simpkins, editor of the popular wedding column for the London Daily Telegraph, lives in a charming country house in England and her relationships with men are not easy either. Through the internet they reach an agreement to exchange their respective homes during Christmas. Starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Jack Black.

Krampus: The Terror of Christmas

Krampus Legendary Pictures

The spirit of Christmas symbolizes family unity and generosity, but when Max sees his family break apart, he loses faith in these values. This will arouse the wrath of the Krampus, a mythological being who will stalk the boy and his relatives during the holidays. To face the Krampus and save his life, Max and his people will have to put aside their differences and join forces against the monster. Directed by Michael Dougherty and starring Allison Tolman, Emjay Anthony, Adam Scott, David Koechner, and Toni Collette.

The Christmas Chronicles

image.png

Kate Pierce and her brother Teddy pretend to film Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. After they sneak up on his sleigh, they cause an accident that could ruin all of Christmas. From that moment the brothers will live together with Santa Claus and his faithful elves a series of adventures to save Christmas before it is too late. Starring Kurt Russell, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Judah Lewis, and Darby Camp.

Gremlins

Gremlins.jpg Warner Bros. Pictures

Rand is a traveler who gives his son Billy a cute and strange creature, a mogwai, for Christmas. The innocent gift, however, will be the source of chaos in a small town in the United States. It all starts when the three basic rules that must be followed to care for a mogwai are broken one after another: do not feed him after midnight, do not get him wet, and avoid sunlight. This eighties classic is directed by Joe Dante and starred Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates and Hoyt Axton.

Calendar love

image.png

Sloane and Jackson hate vacations, because it forces them to spend time with their respective families and have to partake in meals they don’t feel like going to. When the two meet, they decide to do their best to enjoy their free time in some other way. Starring Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, and Frances Fisher.

Daddy’s War 2

image.png

Dusty and Brad have teamed up to offer their children the perfect Christmas. This new outfit is put to the test when Dusty’s grumpy dad and Brad’s ultra-loving and cuddly dad arrive to turn the Christmas holidays into complete chaos. Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow star in this sequel.

Christmas Eve is my condemnation

image.png

Caught in a time loop where it is Christmas forever, a family man who hates the holidays begins to learn valuable lessons about what is important in life. By Roberto Santucci and starring Arianne Botelho, Louise Cardoso, José Rubens Chachá and Rodrigo Fagundes.