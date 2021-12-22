You don’t have to be a parent to understand why Chris Hemsworth posted this on his social media

Although they are aware of the interest they arouse as a couple, or perhaps precisely because of that, to Elsa Pataky already Chris Hemsworth they don’t like to talk too much about their children. Nor do they expose them on social networks, where they are responsible every time they publish a family photo that the faces of the three they have had so far are not seen: the twins Tristan Y Sasha, six years old; and India, Of eight.

But in addition to stars with very clear ideas, the couple are also parents with feelings. Especially when one of their little ones has an unexpected detail with them capable of melting their hearts. That’s when they forget their fame and behave like ordinary parents who brag about offspring with anyone they come across.

Just what the Australian actor did today, who In a love attack towards his son Tristan he could not avoid publishing the first essay he wrote at school on his official profile. A school task in which they asked the students to talk about their best friend and that, how could it be otherwise, the little one has dedicated to his father.

“My special friend is my father. Together we go to the pool. When we are together I feel very happy “, It’s Tristan’s words that not only does his teacher congratulate him with a “Well done”; but surely many children of their age would also share, taking into account that we are talking about the man who plays a superhero so loved by the little ones like Thor in the cinema.

Although that is surely the last thing Tristan thinks of when he thinks of Hemsworth, who has not been able to add more reaction to his publication than a heart emoji and another of a crying face. What has been said, in addition to the Viking god in fiction, a great godfather.

