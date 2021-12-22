Xiaomi throws the price of its most beautiful mobile of 2021, with a 90 Hz screen, 5G and Snapdragon 778G

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has a great offer in the Xiaomi store, buy it with a 70 euro discount.

Offers continue on the Xiaomi store, who wants to give you a hand to buy Christmas gifts at the best price. If you need a good mobile, either for yourself or for a loved one, you can buy the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE for only 299.99 euros. It is the 6GB + 128GB version, with a recommended retail price of 369.99 euros, so you save 70 euros.

The Chinese manufacturer has managed to improve the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite with this 11 Lite 5G NE, as it has equipped with a noticeably more powerful processor without giving up its precious design. In fact, the protagonist of this offer is one of the thinnest and lightest smartphones that you can buy today. Far from being just a beautiful design, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has many strengths, such as its 90Hz display, 5G connectivity and Snapdragon 778G processor.

Buy the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE with a 70 euro discount

As we said, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is a thin and light terminal. Specifically, it has a 6.81 millimeters thick and weighing just 157 grams, it looks like a pen when you hold it in your hands. In addition, the offer allows you to choose between several different colors: bubblegum blue, truffle black, peach pink and mint green -in the image above-.

The front of the Xiaomi mobile is almost completely occupied by a 6.55-inch AMOLED display, with resolution Full HD + and refresh rate of 90 Hz. As we explained in our analysis of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, the screen is one of the strengths of the device, especially due to the fluidity provided by the 90 Hz. fingerprint reader We have to go to the right side, as it is located on the power button.

The 11 Lite 5G NE is more than ready to handle any task with ease thanks to the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, which also gives you 5G connectivity. To its 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage -expandable by microSD- we add Android 11 with MIUI 12 as the operating system. Here lies another point in favor of the purchase of the mobile, as it will be one of the Xiaomi that will update to Android 12.

The main camera of the smartphone is 64 MP, accompanied on the back by an 8 MP ultra wide angle and a 5 MP telemacro. In addition, on the front it equips a 16 MP camera. Without a doubt, the main camera is the one that takes the best pictures. Finally, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE on offer mounts a 4,250 mAh battery with 33W fast charge that withstands the full day of use.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is one of the best mid-range phones that you can buy today, but the experience can be even better if you accompany it with accessories like the ones we recommend:

