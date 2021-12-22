Will the Batman have a connection to the DCEU?

There are just over three months until The batman, the film directed by Matt reeves and starring Robert Pattinson hit the halls. On March 4, the film of Warner Bros. Pictures He will disembark on the big screen and start a universe that he also has in mind, as happened with The Suicide Squad Y Peacemaker, make a series that is seen exclusively through HBO Max.

While the Batman of DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is Ben affleck, thanks to your participation in the films of the Snyderverse from Zack snyder, this is not to say that other iterations of the Dark Knight can join this saga. Without going further, The Flash from Andy Muschietti will show not one but two versions of Bruce wayne, one of them being the one that created Tim Burton in the late 1980s, with Michael keaton, when the DCEU It wasn’t even an idea in a studio producers’ portfolio yet.

Now, those responsible behind The batman They talked about the connection that the film will have, headed by Robert Pattinson with the rest of the DCEU. Is about Dylan clark, producer of the flm, and himself Matt reeves who spoke with Empire about this story. The director noted that “Being able to create an iteration with a personal look” it was the most important thing and that “Connect it with other things” of DCEU it would have become an obstacle. Clark, for its part, noted: “Warner Bros. it has a multiverse in which they explore different ways of using the character … We don’t get involved in that. Matt he’s interested in taking this character to his emotional depths and shaking him up completely. “.

It is worth noting that, when the project was born, the idea of ​​the study was that Ben affleck star in, produce and direct this Batman. However, he first ran out of the role of director and then left completely, leading to the entry of Pattinson with which Warner Bros. Pictures chose to do a task similar to that of Joker from Todd Phillips: create a universe in itself, which is not necessarily part of the rest of the franchise.

Robert Pattinson’s Words: Will There Be a Trilogy?

Who also spoke with Empire it was Robert Pattinson, who noted that he thought of the character as part of a three-movie universe. In this sense, he assured that he marked “A map where the psychology of Bruce wayne in two more feature films “. Although the possibility of seeing new tapes of his Batman, this opens the doors to a trilogy like the one he carried out Christopher Nolan with Christian bale What the knight of the night. Is a new trilogy coming?