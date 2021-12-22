Will Smith’s son’s extravagant jacket that made a splash at the “Matrix Resurrections” premiere: He designed it himself

The eccentric style of Will Smith’s son made headlines again. This time, the scene for Jaden Smith to do his thing with a quirky jacket, was the green carpet of the long-awaited premiere of “Matrix Resurrections.”

The boy accompanied his mother, Jada Pinket Smith, to the premiere of the legendary Wachowski sisters movie, on her return to the big screen 18 years later. A presentation where both looked spectacular.

Jada dazzled with an all-red look, a striking mini dress that she paired with sparkly pantyhose and spiky braided heels. A long tulle train stood out in her daring outfit, as well as simple makeup that highlighted her eyes, and a natural tone on her lips and a close haircut completed her style.

This is the eccentric jacket of Will Smith’s son

Will Smith’s son did not let himself be overshadowed by his mother’s exuberant style and stood out with an outfit marked by shades of black on black in shirt pants, a tie and a raincoat. In contrast, she wore white shoes and was styled without surprises, with her customary dreadlocks.

But what most caught the attention of the 23-year-old boy was a jacket which contrasted with her elegant outfit. A model very in his style, with bombastic sleeves with white frames, as can be seen in the images that circulate on social networks.

The piece that stole all eyes is part of his own clothing brand “Msftsrep”, which he launched in 2012 with his sister Willow Smith and two more friends, under an irreverent and skate-inspired concept.

The piece is not yet available for sale, but on the official page it is priced at 155 dollars.

A look applauded even by Justin Bieber

The look that Will Smith’s son chose was applauded by singer Justin Bieber, who could not resist commenting on a photograph Jaden published of the event on his Instagram account.

“Handsome”; “You are an icon of life”; “Always in fashion”; “Jaden, always fresh”, could be read in the post that reached more than 500 thousand ‘likes’ and more than a thousand comments in a few hours.

