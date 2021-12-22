Will Smith wants his Oscar: watch the trailer for the film about the father of Venus and Serena Williams

“This world has never respected Richard Williams. But they will respect you, “says Will Smith’s character in the first preview of King Richard: A Winning Family, the drama centered on the patriarch of tennis mega stars Venus and Serena Williams, which will premiere in Chilean theaters in November

Constructed as a story of triumph under the direction of Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters and men), the film delves into the figure of the man who bet on polishing and enhancing the talent of his two daughters since they were four years old, until they became Grand Slams champions and world number one.

His unorthodox methods and sharp tongue have accumulated not a few detractors on the tennis circuit over the years, a trait that is only suggested in the first preview.

Saniyaa Sidney (Fences) takes on the shoes of Venus Williams and Demi Singleton (Godfather of harlem) plays Serena Williams, while Smith faces a role that could position him again in the Oscar race, after being nominated in 2002 and 2007, for Alí Y Looking for happiness, respectively.

The actor is also a producer on the film alongside the tennis sisters and his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith. Check out the first preview here: