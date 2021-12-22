Will Smith: $ 100 million that he donated to vendors in Cartagena vanished – Other Cities – Colombia

The Prosecutor’s Office investigates the alleged crimes of embezzlement by appropriation and prevaricate by action in the Public Space Secretariat of Cartagena, after the 100 million pesos that the North American actor Will Smith donated for the informal vendors of the historic center “disappeared”.

The sum would have been donated by the actor for people who could not work during the filming of the movie Gemini Men, which had the colonial city as a backdrop, in April 2018.

(In context, Video: This is how Will Smith said goodbye to Cartagena)

The filming, with the visit of Ang Lee, director; Will Smith, the protagonist, and half a dozen other movie stars, then became a new international showcase for the city

For several days, the Getsemaní neighborhood, the main squares of the historic center and the walls, dating back more than four centuries, were the set in which Will Smith and his stuntmen escape a murderous clone from another time.

(Also, Movie theft: with a torch they take a millionaire sum of car of values)

To this end, on March 19, 2018, the UC-15-2018 contract was signed between Andrés Calderón Rodríguez, legal representative of Dynamo Producciones SAS – on behalf of the Gemini Man filming team – and the Mayor’s Office of Cartagena, says a document from the Prosecutor’s Office known as EL TIEMPO.

The purpose of the contract was to take advantage of the public space in the historic center, temporarily, for filming.

(We invite you to read: The singer Erick Escobar is robbed in Valledupar)

Will Smith recorded ‘Gemini Man’ in Colombia, directed by Ang Lee.

Thus, the action scenes, combats, escapes and motorcycle stunts, which were repeated many times, had the Corralito de Piedra as a backdrop.

In social networks, the videos of Will Smith with the palenqueras, making jokes and photos with passers-by in the streets, were also made viral, and even the Afro actor danced champeta with the most representative local musicians of the city.

(Also: With video, the woman says that the police attacked her with a taser in her private parts)

For 12 days Will Smith was one more Cartagena.

But his greatest act of generosity, according to the oversight of the public space of Cartagena (Veespú), he had with 600 informal vendors occupying corners and platforms, who, due to the closure of streets, squares and walls for the filming of the film, stopped perceiving the daily sustenance from the hands of tourism.

(We invite you to read: In Maicao they will require a vaccination card against covid-19)

“The vendors in the historic center who have legitimate confidence left their jobs for several days for the making of the film, which affected them economically; therefore, the production allocated a compensation for the days not worked that valued between 200,000 and 400,000 pesos per person, depending on the activity carried out, “María del Pilar Rocha Pacheco, legal representative of Veespú, oversight of the public space of Cartagena, and one of the plaintiffs in this case, told this newspaper.

However, according to the veeduría, of the 600 sellers registered for this payment, only 26 received part of the promised money. “Some were given 50,000 pesos and those who were luckier were given 100,000 pesos,” adds Rocha Pacheco.

One of the film’s production companies is Overbrook Entertainment, founded by Will Smith and James Lassiter in 1997 in the United States. James Lassiter is listed as one of the main funders in the film’s technical file. Both producers they have financed a score of films, including Gemini Men.

(Worth reading: A trans woman presents the news on Telemedellín)

Only sellers with legitimate confidence

The Prosecutor’s Office is looking for a former official of the city’s Public Space Secretariat whom the Oversight claims to be the person who gave part of the cash to some stationary vendors.

However, from the Secretariat of Public Space of the city they point out that no official should, nor should they deliver money on the streets on behalf of the District, as it is contrary to the law.

Vendors in the historic center who have legitimate confidence left their jobs for several days for the making of the film, which affected them financially …

According to the District, only sellers registered in the platform of the single registry of sellers with the figure of legitimate trust received such compensation. But informants say the vast majority did not see a penny of the donation that the cinema star made.

What was the rest of the money made of?

(We invite you to read: The cities that are closing the doors to the fans of Nacional)

The former manager of Cartagena’s public space, Iván Castro, assured that the city never received any donation from Will Smith for street vendors, but there was an agreement between the producer and the informal ones.

“A contract for the economic use of 100,000,047 pesos was signed to make some scenes in the public space. The production company assumed, in turn, with its own resources a compensation for the vendors of the Historic Center for the days that they were producing the film, which were agreed between 100 and 150 thousand pesos per day, but it did it directly the production company with the vendors in the center, ”the former official told local radio.

(Also: Controversy over homophobic comments by an Antioquia teacher in the middle of class)

In response to a right to petition, dated September 2018, made by María del Pilar Rocha Pacheco herself, the Dynamo production company assures that each street vendor was paid between 100 and 150 thousand pesos with production resources.

John montaño

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Cartagena

On twitter: @PilotodeCometas

More news in Colombia

Narratives 21, a platform that counts from the academy

Election of mayor of Urrao, Antioquia annulled