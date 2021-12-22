When does it open and what does it offer?

Family Medicine Unit 61 of Social Security in Mérida: where is it located and what does it offer?

MÉRIDA.- The new Family Medicine Unit No. 61 of the IMSS in Mérida will begin to function as of next January 3 in the subdivision The Heroes of Merida. It is located on 148th street between 119 and 113.

What services does the IMSS clinic in Los Héroes have?

The new UMF 61 will be the only one in Yucatán that has a physical rehabilitation module, which will contribute to relieve attention in the Regional General Hospital “Lic. Ignacio García Téllez”, “T-1”, which was the only one in the entity where this service was offered. 650 people come there and 3,000 therapy sessions are held per month.

This area counts thermotherapy modules or hot compresses, in addition to a mechanotherapy area, which includes equipment for cervical traction; gymnasium, and electrotherapy, with different modules and therapeutic modalities.

Rheumatology and therapies, at UMF 61 of the IMSS

The services to be provided are of outpatient consultation and rehabilitation, with a first level of care and a preventive approach. It will also be able to attend diseases of joint and rheumatological origin, mainly, in addition to accidents that have mild to moderate sequelae.

The rehabilitation module has special equipment, which applies laser technology, ultrasound and different modalities of interferential currents, all of high technology.

The UMF 61 is called “The heroes of health”, in homage to the personnel who lost their lives or provided service in Covid areas, and it was carried out through an investment of 186.6 million pesos.

Consultations at the IMSS clinic in Los Héroes

The new IMSS clinic will serve 86,000 beneficiaries. There will be 772 consultations a day that will be given in the 14 family medicine offices that it has. There will also be seven specialist nurses, an ultrasound cubicle, health workers, a Sterilization and Equipment Center (CEyE) and Continuous Medical Care, with first contact services, rehydration and thermal control, adult and minor observation, a cubicle for cures and a procedure room. Likewise, there are nutritionists, epidemiologists, social workers and medical assistants.

The UMF will have a staff of 198 workers, among them 45 doctors, and 37 nurses.

Today the governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and the director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo Aburto made a supervision tour of the new clinic.

