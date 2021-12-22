WhatsApp: the trick to silently block someone

The instant messaging application WhatsApp became the middle of the pandemic in the most important communication channel for millions of people.

According to company data, There are already 2.5 billion people who use the app every day to communicate with their co-workers, friends and family.

However, excess communication can generate friction between people and sometimes, it is necessary to block someone on WhatsApp.

The user who was blocked can realize because you will no longer be able to view the status or profile photo of your contact, as he was unable to establish communication. Also, the messages will never arrive and you will never be able to make calls.

In order not to generate controversy between users, WhatsApp now allows blocking other users “silently” with a new function. What is it about.

WhatsApp: how to block a contact without them knowing

The trick to stop receiving notifications, calls and more than one contact, is doing the following simple steps that they do not require downloading an extra application.

In addition, the contact in question will not be notified or realize that they have been blocked.

1. Enter the WhatsApp app.

2. Choose the contact in question.

3. Select the option “silence” Y “forever” found in the upper right tab.

4. Finally, to no longer see it in the chats and not receive notifications you must “file”.

By performing these steps, even if the person continues to send messages, try to make voice or video calls, their notifications will not arrive since they will be silenced forever And you won’t know it was discreetly locked either.

