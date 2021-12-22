WhatsApp: how to easily convert photos into drawings and share them with your contacts? | Technology

The 2021 is about to end, and we all want send the best wishes to our relatives in this Christmas and eve for the new year. What better way to accompany these posts with a photo or memory that you have framed this year, or better yet, with a portrait of these images, to immortalize the moment in a nice drawing and send it to your list of contacts of WhatsApp.

It turns out that there is a free application that has within its functions the option to turn your photos into creative drawings, through the more than 1,000 available filters that it has to illustrate people, landscapes, objects and everything that you may have registered in your Multimedia gallery. Is about Painnt – Pro Art Filterss, app that includes a Interface quite intuitive that makes it easy to load any image to apply the desired customization. Next, we will explain you through steps how to transform your images.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: how to send the same Christmas message to your friends quickly and easily?

Simple guide to turn your photos into drawings: