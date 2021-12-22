WhatsApp changes the messages and the most anticipated function arrives in 2022

This year, new features came to the popular WhatsApp messaging app, which is already used by 2 billion people globally.



For example, the latest features that broke in and “fell in love” with users are the disappearance mode -which makes all conversations ephemeral-; the option to send images for “View once”; the ability to connect multiple devices on WhatsApp without depending on a cell phone; new audio and voice memo design; and more.

Looking ahead to 2022, the WhatsApp app will add a new function to set quick and automatic responses. What it is about and how it is activated.

The answers change in WhatsApp: how they work now

According to WaBetaInfo, the portal specialized in WhatsApp news, new functions and tools will arrive to help companies better manage their chats with their customers.

One of these characteristics are “Quick responses”, which will allow you to reuse frequent messages and you can create keyboard shortcuts to send them quickly.

To activate this new mode you have to press in a chat and select the message from the list. The new shortcut to quick responses can also be accessed from the menu.

WhatsApp: the trick to silently block someone

Initially, this feature will be available for beta users of WhatsApp on Android and iOS in the recent beta version of Business and will soon arrive for all devices.

How to update WhatsApp to its latest version of 2022?

WhatsApp

As detailed by WhatsApp on its official website, the minimum requirements to update the app in its most recent version (which is 2.21.24.18) are Android operating system 4.0.3 or later versions; or operating system iOS 10 or later versions; and unlimited data plan.

To update WhatsApp on a cell phone with Android operating system, follow these steps: 1. Open Play Store. 2. Touch the icon “Menu”. 3. Login to “My apps and games.” 4. Touch “Update“, right next to WhatsApp. Alternatively, you can open the Play Store and search WhatsApp. There, it should be touched “Update“, just below WhatsApp.

On the other hand, iPhone cell phone users will be able to update WhatsApp with the following methodology:

1. Open App Store.

2. Press “Updates” in the upper right.

3. Find the app in the list WhatsApp.

4. Click on WhatsApp and select “Update”.