What to see today on TV? Wednesday December 22, 2021 | TV

Christmas Lottery Draw

One of the traditional television events of the year is here: the Christmas Lottery draw, which is held at the Teatro Real in Madrid. Sandra Daviú, Blanca Benlloch, for the fifth consecutive year, will be in charge of bringing all the excitement of the event to the audience. The rest of the channels will offer a special follow-up of the draw in their main morning spaces: Public mirror (Antenna 3), Ana Rosa’s program (Telecinco) and the special It’s your turn in La Sexta.

9.00 / Disney +

‘Those wonderful years’ is back

Arrives exclusively at Disney + Those wonderful years, the story of the Williams family in the 1960s as seen through the eyes of Dean, a 12-year-old boy with a lot of imagination. With the wisdom of his adulthood, Dean’s memories of his past, filled with dreams and humor, focus on the good and bad of growing up in a middle-class black family in Montgomery, Alabama, and on friendships. , the joys and the teachings found along the way. Fred Savage, who played Kevin Arnold in the original series, takes a behind-the-scenes look at this remake, which will star Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams.

15.36 / Sundance TV

‘Truman Capote’

United States, 2005 (109 minutes). Director: Bennett Miller. Cast: Philip Seymour Hoffman, Catherine Keener.

Outstanding biographical drama focused on part of the life of the famous writer Truman Capote, specifically from 1959, the year in which he read in a newspaper the brutal murder of the four members of a Kansas family, until the day, in 1965, when the responsible were executed. A gripping film for which its lead actor, an impressive Philip Seymour Hoffman, was awarded an Oscar.

18.02 / TCM

‘The Larry Flynt Scandal’

The people vs Larry Flynt. United States, 1996 (123 minutes). Director: Milos Forman. Cast: Woody Harrelson, Courtney Love, Edward Norton.

Milos Forman, a renowned director who has touched on genres as diverse as the psychological drama in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest or the musical with Hair, has now turned his attention to the person of Larry Flynt, editor of a well-known erotic magazine who became immersed in a tough fight with the most conservative society. Despite the candidacies for the oscars Achieved by Forman and Woody Harrelson, it is by no means one of the best works by the Czech director.

19.00 / Movistar LaLiga

Double date with LaLiga

Two First Division games will be played this afternoon. The first to enter the field (19.00) will be the eleven of Granada and Atlético de Madrid, postponed match of the ninth day of LaLiga. The colchoneros have lost their last two league games, against Real Madrid and against Sevilla, while the Andalusians come from thrashing Mallorca at home (4-1). Later (9:00 pm), Athletic Club received a Real Madrid in San Mamés who could not get past the draw at the Santiago Bernabéu against Cádiz.

19.30 / The 2

XV Solidarity Concert ‘A toy, an illusion’

The RTVE Symphony Orchestra offers, at the Monumental Theater of Madrid, the XV Solidarity Concert A Toy, An Illusion, under the title ‘A world of strange children’. As part of the 22nd edition of the campaign organized by RTVE and the Crecer Jugando Foundation, it will be a theatrical and symphonic concert, planned as a game for children. María Eizaguirre, Director of Communication and Participation of RTVE, will present this concert, directed by Raúl Benavent and performed by the RTVE Symphony with the composer, singer and actress Chloé Bird. A show that aims to underline the value of play in childhood through music and poetry. The proceeds from the concert will go to the ‘A toy, an illusion’ campaign, the purpose of which is to raise awareness about the child’s right to play.

19.35 / Movistar Releases 2

‘Noa’s diary’

The Notebook. United States, 2004 (124 minutes). Director: Nick Cassavetes. Cast: Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, Gena Rowlands.

Attractive drama, very much in the style of the remembered Fried Green Tomatoes, in which an old man tells an Alzheimer’s patient a love story from his past. Based on continuous flashbacks, the film reconstructs that complicated relationship. A simple story to which Nick Cassavetes, with the help of a balanced cast, was able to give it the right tone so as not to fall into the usual cheap sentimentality.

20.06 / Movistar Drama

‘Monster’s ball’

United States, 2001 (112 minutes). Director: Marc Foster. Performers: Billy Bob Thornton, Halle Berry, Heath Ledger, Sean Combs.

Director of Discovering Neverland Y 007: Quantum of Solace, Marc Foster, reflects on racism, family, the death penalty and redemption in this heartbreaking drama, which arises from the interconnection between the lives of completely opposed characters and whose destinies radically change from their encounter. Deserved Oscar for the good work of actress Halle Berry.

21.45 / Antenna 3

The Sainz pilot in ‘El hormiguero’

This Wednesday, The anthill receives the visit of Carlos Sainz Sr. and Carlos Sainz Jr., the best Spanish rally driver in history and the best Ferrari driver of the recent Formula 1 season respectively, who will present their docuseries, Live to compete. It will air on Amazon Prime on December 2 and will consist of five chapters, where they will talk about unheard of moments in his career. The pilot, who has won two world rally championships and three Dakar, spoke with José Antonio Ponseti, Dani Garrido and Jorge Escorial.

22.00 / Movistar Drama

‘Queen and country’

Queen and Country. United Kingdom, 2014 (114 minutes). Director: John Boorman. Performers: Callum Turner, Caleb Landry Jones, David Thewlis.

The protagonist family of Hope and glory returns to the big screen from the hand of John Boorman again in this dramatic comedy set nine years after the first installment and focused on the experiences of young Bill (the boy protagonist of the previous film) during his mandatory military service at the time of the Korean War. The always correct British production seasoned with its touches of humor, its romantic tone and its evocative atmosphere.

22.00 / Telecinco

More surprises in ‘The island of temptations’

Night of important milestones in The island of temptations, which will promote the first reunion between two of the protagonists -outside the confrontational bonfires and the final bonfires- and will host the first ‘mother-in-law’s bonfire’ in the history of the format. In addition, Sandra Barneda will surprise with her visit to Villa Playa and Villa Paraíso with a proposal for the protagonists: the possibility of turning off the light of temptation forever. What decision will they make in each case? Meanwhile, the coexistence continues in both villas with new confidences and appointments between the protagonists and their favorite singles, in some cases reaching the limits and falling into temptation.

22.00 / COSMO

‘Pride and prejudice’

Pride & Prejudice. United Kingdom, 2005 (127 minutes). Director: Joe Wright. Performers: Keira Knightley, Brenda Blethyn, Rosamund Pike, Donald Sutherland.

After films like Emma, ​​Mansfield Park and Sense and Sensibility, among others, Jane Austen’s literary universe returns to the big screen, now under the watchful eye of newcomer Joe Wright (The Darkest Moment). Set in rural England at the end of the 18th century, this award-winning film tells, with a careful recreation of the Victorian era, a classic story of love and misunderstandings. An acclaimed romantic drama that was nominated for four Oscars. With charm.

22.02 / # 0

‘Second deliver of’ Melodic ‘

Rocío Jurado, Ángela Carrasco, Lolita, Massiel, Mari Trini, Cecilia, Jeanette, Isabel Pantoja, María Dolores Pradera, Marisol, Paloma San Basilio, Rocío Dúrcal. Few styles like the melodic one have left so many voices, stars and feminine icons in the world of music. But they weren’t just singers. They were women ahead of their time, at a time when women’s rights were very far from the conquests that (slowly) we continue to achieve. This second installment, titled I’m not the one who loses hope shows how these artists were pioneers, fighters and brave, laying the foundations of today’s feminism in the 70s. Christina Rosenvinge, Paula Cendejas and Biuti Bambú rejuvenate three of the best songs by these artists in the studios of music producer Guille Mostaza.

22.30 / FDF

‘It’s for your good’

Spain, 2017 (93 minutes). Director: Carlos Therón. Interpreters: Javier Cámara, Jose Coronado, Roberto Álamo.

The daughters of the protagonists of this nice, but predictable, comedy have decided to throw their future to the trash by throwing three abominable boyfriends. The only solution is to join forces. This is the conventional engine of a film that risks everything to the good work of its cast. Do not cheat.

22.40 / The 1

‘Blood Ties’ ends season with Alaska

Olvido Gara, better known as Alaska, conquered an entire generation with her personality as the presenter of the children’s program The Cristal ball. He also achieved public recognition as a singer of different musical groups, such as Kaka de Luxe, Alaska and the Pegamoids, Permanent Paralysis, Alaska and Dinarama and Fangoria. Tonight, Blood ties she dedicates her season finale to Alaska, who has turned her lifestyle into an anthem because “she is like that, she will continue like this and she will never change.” The program delves into the life of the girl who left home at just 14 years old to become the queen of the Madrid scene. And she will have the testimonies of her husband, Mario Vaquerizo, and friends as diverse as Esperanza Aguirre, Federico Jiménez Losantos or Pablo Carbonell. The debate, presented by Boris Izaguirre, will feature an Alaska willing to share the tribute that Spanish Television pays him, surrounded by great friends who do not appear in the documentary, such as Bibiana Fernández, Cayetana Guillén Cuervo, Carlos Jean and Patricia Pérez. There will also be journalists Ángel Antonio Herrera and Beatriz Cortázar, in charge of interviewing Alaska, who will analyze the artist’s professional and personal career.

22.45 / Antenna 3

New guests at ‘LEGO Masters’

Tonight in Lego mastersThe most important thing will not be the ingenious construction process, but quite the opposite: the great spectacle of destruction. One of the charms of the works made with LEGO pieces is their ephemeral nature, so in this challenge they will build spectacular creations that, later, will be destroyed and recorded in Slow motion High Definition. The humorist Sergio Fernández, El Monaguillo, will be in charge of deciding how the work of each couple is blown up. In the second challenge, the builders will recreate cinematic scenes worthy of a good action, horror, science fiction or musical movie. Every movie needs a good story and brilliant technical execution, as actor Maxi Iglesias will recall. The jury will wait in their constructions for scenes that move and convey passion and beauty. A couple will leave the competition.

0.03 / TCM

‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’

Bram Stoker’s Dracula. United States, 1992 (123 minutes). Director: Francis Ford Coppola. Cast: Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder.

Francis Ford Coppola departed somewhat from the purely terrifying side of Bram Stoker’s tale, while remaining fairly faithful to the original, to show an intense love story in this successful revitalization of the mythical Dracula. Magnificent neo-Gothic setting, meticulous wardrobe and a well-deserved Oscar-winning make-up are some of the attractions of this attractive horror installment, starring a successful Gary Oldman.

1.41 / Hollywood

‘The cover’

The firm. United States, 1993 (148 minutes). Director: Sydney Pollack. Cast: Tom Cruise, Gene Hackman, Ed Harris.

Sydney Pollack directs this commercial adaptation of John Grisham’s best seller of honor. A young lawyer (well played by Tom Cruise) tries to do justice, but is involved in a complicated plot of corruption. An attractive film that, despite its length, retains interest until the end.

