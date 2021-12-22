What to see on CCC Go, Netflix, Mubi and Paramount +

CCC GO

Minority report: previous sentence (Star Action, at 10:40 am)

In 2054, crime has been eradicated in Washington. The future can be predicted, and the culprits are convicted before they commit their crime, until the boss is implicated in a murder. Science fiction cop, with Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell and Max Von Sydow.

Vehicle 19 (TNT, at 2:29 p.m.)

A man rents the wrong car. Inside the trunk he discovers a vital witness against a group of corrupt police officers. Now, the agents will begin a relentless hunt. With Paul Walker.

Forever friends (Europe-Europe, at 13.35)

World War II is coming to an end. Alex and Ferry are sent to Czechoslovakia to protect them from the war. But one’s Jewish background, everyday violence, and politics put friendship to the test.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (Cinemax, at 20.04)

After playing a prank on a school bully, Sarah and her friends decide to enter a supposedly haunted house that once belonged to the powerful Bellows family, unleashing dark forces they cannot control.

NETFLIX

Emily in Paris – Season 2

Emily, an American in her twenties, moves to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity. In this second season, he gets better and better in the city, although he is still adjusting to French customs. After being involved in a love triangle with her neighbor and her first French friend, she is determined to focus on her job, which is getting more complicated every day. In French class, she meets an expat who makes her very nervous, but also piques her curiosity.

World War II in Color: Road to Victory

Through historical footage and expert commentary, this British docuseries delves into the decisive figures and key moments of World War II. Presents recovered, remastered and colored documentary images,

A not so cool christmas

Sequel to the 2016 hit comedy “Un padre no tan padre” (2016). Don Servando and his extended hippie family travel to the beach to spend Christmas with Alma’s aunt, Dona Alicia, a demanding older woman who becomes the ultimate nemesis of the patriarch. When her position in the family is questioned, she will stop at nothing to prove that Alice is a horrible being who only sees for herself, even if that means ruining Christmas for everyone.

MUBI

While we are young

Josh Srebnick (Ben Stiller) is a veteran documentary director who is going through a professional slump while preparing his next film. Everything begins to clear up when he and his wife (Naomi Watts) start dating a young couple made up of Jamie (Adam Driver) and Darby (Amanda Seyfried). Thanks to this, Josh begins to regain his lost youth. Filmmaker Noah Baumbach directs this fun, star-studded film, loaded with the artistic energy of New York, about relationships and the passing of time.

PARAMOUNT +

Mayor of Kingstown

Episode seven of the first season of this intense police officer has just premiered. It tells the story of the McLusky family, which counts as much power and influence in Kingstown, Michigan, where the incarceration business is the only thriving industry. The violence, intrigue and suspense grab attention and rank it as one of the best drama series of the year. With Jeremy Renner and a great cast.

Yellowstone

In the penultimate episode (just aired) of season four, the rivalries between the Dutton family and their adversaries spill over into politics. Cowboy drama about the life of a family clan whose head is John (Kevin Costner), who runs and controls the largest ranch in the United States.