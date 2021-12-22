What is Oliwia Dąbrowska, the girl in the red coat, doing today in Schindler’s List

Schindler’s list is close to 30 years since its release and remains one of the feature films that best reflected the tragedy and atrocities of the Holocaust in World War II. Released in 1993, it was a very personal story for Steven spielberg, who did not want to receive any type of salary for carrying out the project. The director of works such as Tiburon and ET: the Extra-terrestrial won his first Oscar thanks to this production.

Starring Ralph fiennes Y Liam Neeson, Schindler’s list focuses on Oskar schindler, the hero of the Jewish community who used all his money to save the largest number of victims of the Holocaust. In its three and a quarter hours, with only two minutes on screen, the girl in the red coat became an emblem of the film. Not only for being the last part in color of this production (until the end of the film) but also for the innocence transmitted in those short sequences.

The one responsible for giving life to Genius, the name by which the girl in red was known, was Oliwia Dąbrowska. Away from acting, she was three years old when she made this film and says she is not very clear if her memories are real or if they are built from the stories her parents told her. “I remember entertaining myself with the dogs,” he recounted in an interview with REALPOLITIK. For Dąbrowska, Genius it is a “symbol” of the film and it is the one that manages to “contain” everything that happens in the film. According to his position, the appearance of the girl is what manages to bring to his senses Schindler and it makes him realize what he has to do to rescue the victims of the holocaust.

RP.- How much did you know about Oskar Schindler before and after making the movie?

Before the movie, I was little, so I didn’t know anything about him. Neither later, because she was a girl. In fact, in Polish schools, during World War II classes there is no talk of Oskar schindler. In my teens I read some books about him, but it was my curiosity to know who this person was. In Poland he is not known to the Poles, I think they know him more in the Jewish communities.

RP.- Just googling his name to find newspaper articles where he talks about the “trauma” of shooting Schindler’s List. How was this filming for you?

The whole trauma thing was a misunderstanding and I didn’t have a chance to explain it. In 2013 I gave my first interview in English. At that time, my English was not very good. Now you listen to me and it is not fluent. At the time, it was worse. Also, it was a telephone interview. I think it was a misunderstanding. That I heard something wrong, they heard something wrong. After that, I saw the article and was shocked. When it came out, I started to replicate it. Years after that unfortunate interview, I turned down note proposals, because I didn’t want to do it again.

RP.- What do you think, then, about the movie?

I think it is very emotional, moving and it is very important, not only for me but for the whole world because it talks about how people can survive and how one person with a good heart can save so many souls. It is important for me to say that and I am proud to be a part of it.

RP.- What do you do now that you are no longer an actress?

I work on my own, I’m a copywriter, so I write.

RP.- Do you write advertisements or what kind of publications?

More than anything I write, for sales. Sales items … No, they are not actually sales items. I don’t know how to say it in English but I do know in Polish. Not in English. They are articles for blogs, so that companies can rank their articles in Google and can have more traffic on their sites. But I also write common articles. I also manage social networks, some social networks in which I write posts. In fact, I write whatever they ask of me. (www.REALPOLITIK.com.ar)

