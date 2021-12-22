What are the Star + premieres in January 2022

Next, the list about the premieres of January

This is us

This is the sixth and final season. The date will take place on Thursday, January 6, exclusively on Star +.

The drama series that has conquered the hearts of all, returns with its sixth and final season to close an unforgettable story. Written and produced by Dan Fogelman (“Crazy, Stupid, Love”), “This is Us” follows the history of the Pearson family over decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as a young couple of parents in the 80s, to the adulthood of the triplets Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley ) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) looking for love and fulfillment in the present.

Breeders

This is the second season. The date will take place on Wednesday, January 5, exclusively on Star +.

In this honest and uncompromising comedy, Paul and Ally juggle their full-time careers, aging parents, a mortgage, relationship problems, and the unenviable inconveniences of raising their young children, Luke and Ava. When Ally’s father, Michael, appears at the door of their house, the family takes care of a third child, but this comes with luggage and opinions. Paul, Jackie, and Jim’s own parents are available to help, but their generation approaches parenting differently.

New Amsterdam

This is the third season. The date will take place on Wednesday, January 19, exclusively on Star +.

The maverick Max Goodwin and his exceptional team of doctors and nurses return at a time of the highest present. Max and his team’s dedication to rebuilding the disastrous healthcare system will be put to the test amid the extreme and harrowing hardships of a global pandemic. But these heroes of medicine do not care about the obstacles that are in their way.

Insanity

This is the first season. The date will take place on Wednesday, January 26, exclusively on Star +.

Starring Brazilian actresses and actors Carol Castro, Eucir de Souza, Rafael Losso, Rafaela Mandelli and Bella Camero, this thriller filmed in Brazil and made by Intro Pictures follows the story of Paula, a scientific police officer who is interned in a mysterious psychiatric clinic after a family tragedy. There, his mind wanders down shadowy and dubious paths, reaching the brink of insanity, as he investigates the true reason for his hospitalization and unravels a terrifying conspiracy.

The con

This is the first season. The date will take place on Wednesday, January 5, exclusively on Star +.

“The Con” follows the haunting stories of people fooled by claims and promises that turned out too good to be true, from identity fraud and deceptive romance to the high-profile college admissions scandal and the Fyre Festival. The series reveals how the victims were deceived and the cost of their false confidence – emotional and financial. With interviews with key people, including victims and witnesses, and, in some cases, law enforcement and the perpetrators themselves.

The premise

This is the first season. The date will take place on Wednesday, January 12, exclusively on Star +.

BJ Novak’s new anthology series dives into stories of individuals facing moral issues in unprecedented times. Each episode is hosted by Novak alongside a roster of new generation stars and talents, and explores the most contested themes of the modern era: gun control, identity, social justice, sex, capitalism, revenge, love, fame, networking. social. No subject is prohibited. With an original tone for the new age, “The Premise” combines provocative concepts with an inquisitive philosophical spirit, marrying bold comic ideas with even more daring dramatic performances.

The last duel

The date will take place on Wednesday, January 19, exclusively on Star +.

From visionary filmmaker Ridley Scott, an intriguing and fascinating story set in 16th century France, about a courageous woman who is willing to risk her life in the service of the truth. Based on a true story and starring Jodie Comer, Matt Damon and Adam Driver, the film centers on Marguerite de Carrouges’ (Comer) accusation of being abused by Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), her husband Jean’s friend from Carrouges (Matt Damon). To protect his pride and prove his wife’s accusation, de Carrouges asks to face Le Gris in a duel to the death. From that moment on, the three lives will hang by a thread since, if de Carrouges dies in this duel, Marguerite will be executed.

Marvel’s hit monkey

This is the first season. The date will take place on Wednesday, January 26, exclusively on Star +.

A Japanese snow monkey, aided by the ghost of an American assassin, sets out on a quest for revenge through the Tokyo underworld, and becomes the famous “killer killer.”

Man in the arena: Tom Brady

Directed by Religion of Sports’ Gotham Chopra, the series will have a new episode every Tuesday.

Each will focus on just one Super Bowl appearance by Brady, beginning with Super Bowl XXXVI, during the season he assumed the New England Patriots quarterback position, after star quarterback Drew Bledsoe , suffered an injury. The episodes portray not only the crucial moments, but everything that leads to them, illustrating the series of small steps that seemed insignificant at the time, but which, reflecting on them, show the distance traveled.