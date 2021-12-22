We tell you how to get 5 free Super Wheelspins

That Forza Horizon 5 is one of the releases of the year is a fact. The new open world driving game is better than its previous installments (something that is not easy) and also has a considerable graphical improvement, as we told you in our analysis where we rate it a ten.

Not only are we the ones who have given it a great score, and in fact the game has been named by IGN as the best game of this 2021. On the occasion of this prestigious award, PlayGround Games has decided to give all players 5 Super Wheelspins, and we tell you how to get them very easy.

Enjoy Forza Horizon 5 for free thanks to Xbox Game Pass

In case you don’t know what a Super Wheelspin (or Special Vip Roulette) is, these are roulette wheels that give us prizes ranging from credits to spend on whatever we want to cars (some exclusive) or clothes for our character. These spins are actually better than the normal ones, since they give us 3 prizes instead of 1, to get these 5 free ones you just have to follow the following steps: